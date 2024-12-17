MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th December 2024

A great loss to world of music

We pay heartfelt homage to the illustrious music maestro Padmavibhushan Zakir Hussain (73) who passed away in USA while undergoing treatment for heart-related issues. As a tabla player, Zakir liter-ally outshone his own mentor and father Ustad Allah Rakha who was himself a legendary tabla player. The awards/rewards and other covilian recognitions from time to time speak for themselves about the “class” of this tabla genius. He was also popular for that famous “Wah Taj” advertisement concerning Taj Mahal tea of Brooke Bond Co. He inspired many a youngster to take a passion for tabla.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The tabla beat has fallen silent. Zakir Hussain was a a true legend who gave rhythm to our hearts and soul. His tabla spoke a universal language, transcending borders and generations. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music. Rest in peace, maestro.

Philip Joshua, Secunderabad

***

History will credit this legendary maestro for his pertinacious contribution to Hindustani classical music. He will always stay alive in our hearts and continue to inspire the upcoming generations of music and instrument lovers for taking forward his music legacy to the next level. Meanwhile, his sad demise is an irreparable loss of the entire music world.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

***

“Neither a lofty degree of intelligence nor imagination nor both together go to the making of genius. Love, love, love, that is the soul of genius,” said Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Zakir was a man, who went beyond creating a Pied Piper-like magic with his fingers on two pieces of stretched leather. Zakir spread love, love and more love wherever and everywhere he went. Therein lies the real greatness of Zakir Hussain. We will miss that warm disarming smile and the curly hairdo that was singularly yours, Zakir Bhai!

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, MP

***

The maestro transformed tabla into a globally loved solo instrument. He contributed soundtrack to number of films. His music was a gift a treasure. He left behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe. He left a deep impact on Indian music and his cultural herit-age. His death is an irreparable loss to music lovers.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

Renowned tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain mesmerised everyone to the beat of the tabla. He has fans all over the world for his tabla playing skills. He composed music and played tabla for songs in Bolly-wood and various language films around the world. There have been and will be many tabla players, but none like Zakir, because there was unique magic in his fingers. He was one of the greatest in his field.

Sudhir G Kangutkar, Thane

Address all concerns over ONOE

Reg: Editorial - Govt pause on ONOE bill may be strategic (Dec. 16, 2024). The One Nation One Election (ONOE) is seen to be a good idea for the country that is not new to the nation and had happened through simultaneous elections in 1971. The argument by the states that ONOE is an infringement on federalism and other regional aspects will not carry weight. Moreover, this arrangement for the coun-try would be implemented only in 2034 as the the governments have to prepare on all fronts. It would dramatically reduce election expenses.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

The EC has estimated that it would cost Rs 7,000 crore to conduct such elections in 2029. The propo-nents say that such an arrangement will allow uninterrupted governance. But if the ruling party is seri-ous about democratic norms and see the polls in bipartisan manner, it doesn’t need to get disturbed and move away from routine governance in the times of polls. The main complaint against the idea is its negative effect on federalism, as the national issues drown the regional aspirations during cam-paigns. The likely rise of horse trading to save the government or to escape instability for a certain pe-riod cannot be ruled out. The ONOE Bill needs to be discussed well not only in the parliament, but also in the streets of the country. It should be accompanied with other electoral reforms that ensure real political power to the common man.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram