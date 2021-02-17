MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th February 2021

Marginal farmers still harassed

I am a subscriber of your esteemed newspaper for the past five years, and find many useful articles that are relevant for our culture, trade, and philosophical bent of mind. This is with reference to the article titled "Land Records and Registration in Telangana State" by Dr. Biksham Gujja on 14 February in your paper. I would like to sincerely thank him for such an enlightening article which is very practical and his ideas are very revolutionary and will help farmers like us to have our land records registration in Telangana.

I am a farmer and have land of 12 acres in Kamareddy district. Your article has been an eye opener, and reflects the realities of the small and marginal farmer at the hands of the Village Revenue officials. I have been harassed from the Tahsildar, to the Surveyor and am still struggling to get my land surveyed. The nominations of Survey number is very cumbersome, and your article has enlightened me and will help the farming community. Our land coordinates are not available, and on the farmland, there is always a fight on encroachment and neighbours are very aggressive. I wish you good luck and hope our Government takes up such revolutionary steps and implementation of which will help farmers not only in Telangana but the whole of India.

N Venkataraman, Hyderabad

Our cops deserve a hurrah



In late 70s and early 80s, Scotland Yard police were considered the best in cracking all crime related cases. Telangana police have proved that they are not far behind. The recent scientific cracking of the case about alleged kidnap and rape in Hyderabad proved to be a relief though the alleged victim victimised the alleged accused. It was a bitter experience for media in all forms.

Media trial is taking shape in the form of witch hunting and it is high time all such cases in future are dealt with utmost care and precaution. Media subjected people to undue anxiety and worry though the whole episode ended in a happy note. But what about the auto drivers and their kin who suffered the most in the whole drama. Both the victim and the accused deserve equal courtesies until proved by the police to begin with and later by the court.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Status of RTI Act



This has reference to the article published in The Hans India (dt16/02/2021) on 'Upholding Secrecy in Lok Pal selection'. It is true that the government has to maintain transparency in the procedure for appointing such constitutional authority like Lok Pal Chairman and members. In fact the spirit of the RTI Act is nothing but to uphold the values of our Constitution. But gradually the governments do not want to maintain the sanctity of the Act and they use the office of the commission according to their will and choice.

The time has come to move another movement by the activists to implement the RTI Act in true and sprit. The awareness of the RTI Act is still not up to mark in the public and as well as the government departments. Particularly the political appointments of the RTI Commissioners should go out to eradicate such unconstitutional judgments by various Commissioners.

J Srinivasa Rao, Srikakulam

Rise in anti-national sentiment



Disha Ravi, Nikitha Jacob, Shantanu, Greta Thunberg ... now these names hit headlines of news channels very often. The first three are Indian citizens and the fourth one is a Swedish citizen. But their intention seems to be the same. They are trying hard to destabilise Indian Union. Of course, there may be many anti- national elements working behind them. They are hatching a big conspiracy against our country. All the intellectuals should try to understand it. Different people may have different political loyalties. But when this type of serious threats to national safety are encountered, all should unite to foil them. Otherwise, our sovereignty will be in great peril.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

It refers to cyber-branch of Delhi Police accusing three young activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in collaborating with the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation for creation of Toolkit document - shared on Twitter by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of ongoing protest of farmers to spread disaffection against the Indian state, with Disha Ravi arrested and Nikita Jacob absconding.

Activists specially the young ones and Non-Government-Organisations (NGOs) should avoid connecting themselves with foreign associates in their activism on Indian soil because fact is that there are foreign powers which are always interested in creating disruption in governance in India. Even several NGOs in India get foreign funding only for holding protests.

It is satisfying that present Indian government is tightening foreign-funded NGOs to refrain from anti-national activities at behest of foreign powers. Several political parties in India have protested against arrest of Disha Ravi. It may be that either or all the three young activists might have got involved in pro-Khalistan activities as accused by Delhi Police due to their ignorance and over-enthusiasm. But this cannot be any reason for their not being tried by Delhi Police.

Madhu Agrawal, Delhi