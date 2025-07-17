MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2025

Kudos to The Hans India

It is indeed great that in the fiercely competitive world of media, particularly when the electronic media is getting louder and creating nuisance, The Hans India has withstood everything to successfully complete 14 glorious years. My association with the daily goes back to the year of its launch. It is delightful that many of my thoughts have found a place in its columns. Wishing many more successful years to Team Hans.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

More glory to the media ‘all-rounder’

I wish more glory to The Hans India that has completed 14 years since inception. A defining factor is that it covers news with equanimity and comes up with rational analysis and solutions without any bias or leanings, whatsoever, including its edit page, Young Hans, national and world news, education, research and development, sports, politics and womenia, et al to earn it the distinction of being an all-rounder. Most importantly, the Hans India has never gone for sensational journalism, while its satire-laced cartoons are quite educative and thought-provoking.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

A must in all TG and AP public libraries

It is really a proud moment for any newspaper to step into its 15th year of existence. The Hans India, which took off 14 years back, has been in the public domain and winning accolades for its wonderful all-round coverage all these years. It is one of the few newspapers that runs readers’ columns even on Sundays. Though it focuses on local issues, it also gives due weightage to national and global issues, including sports and the world of entertainment. A unique aspect is that it maintains a regular column on women. On this occasion, I urge the management of the daily to impress upon the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on the need to have the paper in public libraries across the two Telugu speaking states. Many librarians are shying away from subscribing to it, despite its readership value, citing ‘resource crunch’.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Check food poisoning cases in Gurukuls

The news item “KTR blames the government for the deaths of Gurukul students in Telangana (The Hans India July 16) makes for disturbing reading. He has alleged that over thousand food poisoning cases were reported across the State, and there were over 100 deaths of Gurukul students, over the past one year. It is a ‘serious issue’ and the government of the day should address it on a priority basis. TSWREIS and TTWRES are the two societies primarily responsible for overseeing Gurukula patasalas, which also feeds students from marginalised sections. The incompetent government departments are to be blamed for providing rotten rice and contaminated drinking water, which are resulting in many food poisoning cases. It will be a good augury if NGOs like Akshayapatra Foundation and Arunodaya Trust are roped in to be assured of delivering nutritious food to the hapless students, who, otherwise, live in horrifying conditions.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28