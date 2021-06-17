MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th June 2021

Why big cars for Babus?

It refers to media-reports about Opposition criticising and rightly so, purchase of a fleet of 32 new luxury cars priced at Rupees 30 lakhs each for use of Additional Collectors.

Both central and state governments together with their public-sector-undertakings should take lesson from a viral video of Mexican Ambassador in India allegedly having an official three-wheeler rather than diplomatic car for official movements in Delhi.

Video may be true or not but the message is very important for central and state government together with their public-sector-understandings (PSUs) where especially ordered air-conditioned three-wheelers may replace official cars for those entitled for official cars.

Step will not result in big saving of fuel, but will also reduce purchase-cost on vehicles and ever-increasing congestion on roads apart from checking pollution. Introduction of air-conditioned three-wheelers will be popular amongst middle-income small families to switch over from cars to three-wheelers.

Otherwise also all possible steps should be taken to discourage big and costlier cars. Discouraging sale of big cars will provide extra space on roads and parking-sites in the city. Costly and big cars should be allowed in government for use of President, Vice President, Prime Minister and foreign dignitaries only.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Delhi

Don't hesitate to vaccinate…

The cases in India are decreasing dramatically. It's a sign of relief that we are getting out of second wave. But unfortunately we are headed towards third wave.It is not government's duty to tell the public to wear masks, imposing lockdowns, it is about our health and we should take care about ourselves....

However so many citizens who are eligible for inoculation drive aren't getting vaccinated due to fear and hesitancy.

So many people are vaccinated all around the world and nothing happens to them. Please get vaccinated to stop the effect of third wave... Otherwise cases would escalate again and we all would be crippled due to third wave.

Pavan Sagar, Paderu

Epic title clash

Amid pandemic, Roland Gaross witnessed one of the epic finals between world number one Djokovic and the rising star from Greece –Tsitsipas. They say nothing is over until it is over and unfortunately this bitter truth has to be digested by Tsitsipas.

It was he who called all the shots in the first two sets and led two sets to none. But in the third set and thereafter the champion - Djokovic showed his class, calmness, intensity, serenity, mental, emotional and physical strength to overpower Psitsipas who was playing only his first grand slam final to lift the coveted trophy and thereby winning his 19th grand slam title which many experts reckon as one of the greatest comebacks ever made in the history of French open final.

Dr Vinay Kumar MS, Hosapete

Ram Janmabhoomi land issue

All forms of media are agog with regard to a piece of land priced at Rs. 5.80 crores that was sold by two persons to another two persons at Rs. 2 crores at 7.10 pm undervalued by Rs 3.80 crores.

In five minutes, barely 300 seconds, the same piece of land was bought by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at a whopping Rs.18.50 crores. First time in the annals of global history, Ayodhya has broken a world record in escalation of real estate value by an astronomical figure of Rs. 5.54 lakh per second from Rs. 2 crores to Rs.18.50 crores.

This was the allegation put forth by AAP and SP leaders in two separate press conferences. If this is proved to be true, how should a normal devotee of Lord Ram view this. Should this be seen as a direct miracle of God or should it be seen as something when money is at stake, even God is not spared?

As the transactions are documented, it is now the onus of the Trust to come out with total transparency and honour the devotees with every detail of the entire sale agreement in buying the said land. The general secretary, while not denying the allegation, said he would talk only about what happened in the Trust's meeting and nothing else.

He further added that the Trust believes in fair transactions and has nothing to hide. The quicker the right answer comes out of this, the better it is as the issue is directly linked not only to the sentiments of ardent devotees of Lord Ram but from the fact that the issue demands complete accountability from all stake holders.

While there is no rebuttal to a devotee donating unconditionally, definitely what is at stake is the sanctity of the temple from all angles.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

India should play for a win

Cricket is a team game, where performance is the name of the game. Indian think tank is trying to make a match of the WTC final by picking a balanced and strong side to match with the Kiwi side.

The players to miss out from the original 20-member squad that has toured England are: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar. Axar was too good at home against England and both Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar earned name as bowling all rounders in the side in the famous win on the Australian soil.

But suddenly the faith in these three workhorses is totally ignored to accommodate the senior cricketers in the side. When we try to balance batting then we let down bowling. But the team was consistently inconsistent in fielding and that is a major let down for a team aspiring to win an ICC sponsored tournament after a long gap.

Anyway, the batting should click first in English conditions to provide the bowlers sufficient runs to fight the final match. Good luck Team India. The aim should be to play for a win in a do or die game.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad