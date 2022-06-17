MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th June 2022

Political intent behind jobs move

Apropos "PM orders hiring 10L people on 'mission mode'" (15 June). The mission mode of the 10 lakh government jobs announced by the PM is in fact aligned to the upcoming assembly elections spread over 18 months culminating in general elections in 2024. The job mission is nothing but a mission to achieve the target of winning a third term in 2024 as otherwise why the 8 years wait.

The fact of the matter is the central and the state governments have not been filling up vacancies arising from retirement and other reasons. The vacancies of teachers in central schools upon superannuation of teachers are not filled up regularly, instead ad-hoc teachers are recruited and what kind of teaching such ad-hoc staff would impart to children. Time has come for the ruling party at the Center to stop linking jobs with political benefit.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Cops cannot take law into their hands

The law enforcement authorities in the state of UP, instead of letting the law take its own course, have usurped by taking them into their hands, for reasons entirely motivated by extraneous circumstances, in the instant Prayagrajj merchant case. Letting the bulldozer on the loose is hardly the acceptable way to rein in the protests, when they turn violent and cause law and order problem.

Further, it is intriguing that in spite of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court staying similar demolitions that took place in the Jahangirpuri in Delhi, the same course of retributive measures is once again resorted to.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

A good move to boost tourism

It is good to see a private train running on tracks between Coimbatore to Shirdi under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways. It is certain that the private agencies will maintain excellent cleanliness and comfort to the travellers and the travellers, too, will have to follow all the rules of cleanliness, good hygiene etc., unlike in other trains. It is an accepted fact that private agencies should be encouraged in order to boost tourism inside the country.

Public system alone cannot share the entire burden of promoting tourism in the country and private entrepreneurship has to be allowed to participate with the government keeping a control on the entire system. When private agencies are manufacturing and selling all types of products in our country like our mobiles, computers etc., and we purchase them, it is rubbish to talk about degrading privatisation in the tourism industry.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Do justice to Army aspirants

As the government has introduced a new recruiting scheme Agneepath, we welcome this scheme but GoI should implement it from next year because the Army recruitment programme is already going on. Lakhs of youngsters passe the physical test. All that is left is to give the written exam. Everyone had come this far with a lot of hard work. But at the last moment, the government cancelled it.

This is injustice to those who are nearing overage due to postponement of recruitment so many times. Those who thought that they did not want any other job other than the army had worked hard for this. Isn't that unfair? I request the government to think something about those who had passed the previous recruitment tests.

Navneet Singh Kushwah, Ujjain

II

The Agneepath scheme of the Defense Ministry is a laudable step. Through this scheme, the youth of the country join the army, where on one hand they will get opportunity of skill development and on the other hand they will also get a chance to serve the country. Under this scheme, youth (men and women) between the age of seventeen and a half years to twenty-one years will be able to apply for the post of Agniveer and on getting appointed, they will serve in the armed forces for four years.

As far as salary and other benefits are concerned, it also comes under the respectable category. The salary will start from 30,000 to about 45,000 during four years. And even after four years, 25 per cent of the Agniveers will get an opportunity to do regular service in the army and the remaining 75 per cent will be given a skill development certificate along with a lumpsum service fund of Rs 12 lakh. They can establish their employment or even after serving in the Army, or they will have opportunities to get other jobs.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari