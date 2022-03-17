MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th March 2022

Kerala shows way to AP, Telangana

On 16th March 2022, the Kerala assembly unanimously passed a resolution against LIC IPO. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan said that leaving LIC to the interests of private players would not be beneficial to the country. The endorsement by Kerala assembly of the legitimate concerns being expressed by the staff unions in LIC explains the urgency of a genuine debate about the very need for going an LIC IPO.

This is in the background of an interesting observation recently by a renowned public intellectual Prof K Nageshwar. He says that the Union government, being a minority stakeholder with just Rs 100 crore capital infusion into LIC since 1956, and with 95% stake owned by policyholders, has no constitutional right to disinvest LIC or to go for an IPO.

Recently, the 'People's Commission on public sector and services,' a galaxy of intellectuals scientists and social activists of national level repute, too put forth it's arguments against LIC IPO. In this background, it would be in the fitness of things for both Telangana and AP governments, to pass Kerala-like Resolutions against LIC IPO, as their stated positions are in opposition to any such moves.

A Raghunatha Reddy, Kadapa

Students must respect HC verdict

The decision by the Karnataka High Court, upholding the ban on wearing a Hijab in schools, is the right one. It also upholds the individual rights of the respective schools to adhere to a strict school uniform, without violating the fundamental right of practising a religion.

A school uniform is a symbol of equality and harmony and every student should respect the uniform code as laid down by their respective educational institutions. Our government should take all measures to maintain law and order after this verdict as there is every possibility of anti-social and anti- religious elements of unnecessarily escalating the tension. Students should refuse to be a part of any plots meant to create unrest in our society.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

II

The Karnataka High Court has gone beyond its remit in wading into the theological domain to rule what is an essential part of Islam and what is not to establish that the ban on the hijab does not infringe on religious freedom.

Why make it a thorny issue when heavens won't fall if some female students are allowed to wear the hijab as an adjunct to the school uniform if they so desire. The prospect of many Muslim students dropping out of school/college in the wake of the incorrect court verdict is sad to think of and it must be addressed with the seriousness it deserves.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Telangana in a financial mess

The TS government has never revealed the earlier CAG reports in detail. Being a near monopoly government, his legislators have no interest in revealing the truth behind govt functioning lest it may reveal the pathetic financial mess and juggleries. Even his favourite lift irrigation project needs 5800 mw power to start functioning.

We don't know how this is going to happen with TSSPDCL unable to meet the cost of power purchased from power companies with a looming debt to be cleared. The latest CAG report revealed in parts itself speaks volumes of financial mismanagement and unethical manipulation at his behest carried out by pliable bureaucrats. Governor, as constitutional head has to take suo moto cognisance of the peril and force the government to reveal and rectify.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Time to bury pink ball tests

More than the cricketers, all eyes will be on the SG pink ball that was used in the Bengaluru test match. We dye through, put pigment on top which is a bright colour and preserve it through the polish. Other than that, the seam colour is different. It's black but it is the same thread. So, there is no difference. Experts believe pink ball tests in coastal cities could be more conducive as the moisture content would be higher.

Truth is there is not sufficient data to make an in-depth analysis and better arm the curators, players and ball manufacturers. The pink ball should have been used extensively in domestic cricket and its characteristics studied before introducing it to Test cricket. It is time to bury pink ball tests for the time being.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai