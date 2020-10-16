MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th October 2020

Article 370 deserves a re-look

The Jammu and Kashmir leaders' meeting and their press briefing presented a picture of resumption of political activities after a lull of over 14 months. It is significant that NC, PDP and four other parties closed ranks and came together to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status by peaceful means. These pro-India parties don't see the abrogation of Article: 370 as something cast in stone or as the final settlement of the issue. They pin their hopes on the fact that politics is dynamic and not static. It is a self-evident truth that the scrapping of Article 370 was a move more consistent with the notion of a single unitary and monolithic state than the idea of devolution or decentralisation of power lending greater meaning to democracy. The BJP failed in its attempt to prop alternative leaderships against "Abdullahs and Muftis", to borrow from the party's vocabulary, in the Valley. People of Jammu and Kashmir have experienced far too much pain and suffering to endure more; their situation must make us empathetic to their legitimate political aspirations and urge the Modi government to be more flexible and imaginative in its approach to the Kashmir question and accede to their just demand for the restoration of the constitutionally guaranteed special status and rights they enjoyed till August 5, 2019.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Lessons from recent rains

Rains have lashed Telangana and AP. Extensive damages to life and property have been reported from both the states. Over 50 lives have been lost. Formerly Mumbai experienced flooding of rain water by its poor town planning and absence of drains to drain out the rain water. Now Hyderabad too follows suit. The indiscriminate cropping up of concrete buildings in all the available places in the city, destruction of lakes and water bodies and extension in the name of urbanisation have all lead to poor town planning in the city. The less said about political interference, the better. In all it is poor people who are most affected. At least from now onward the electronic city should be upgraded into a smart city keeping in mind all the rules and regulations in force. The upcoming three capitals of the AP should also be built in planned manner so as to withstand any natural calamities.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Idli, the boss of Indian breakfast

A raging row erupted over our humble Idli, when a British Professor Anderson created a storm by calling our poor man's breakfast (or even staple meal) as boring. Later he claimed that he loves all Indian food except "Idli". The Congress MP and many others joined the debate to counter the Professor.

As for the history of Idli, the well known food Historian Dr K T Acharya has chronicled that Idli may have come to India from Indonesia. According to him the cooks employed by Indonesian Hindu kings may have made it first and it came to our country during 9th to 12th centuries . For now, the Idli from south has almost spread across not only within India and even outside, and no wonder British Professor has stirred "hornets' nest".

In India Idli is now available in various forms/shapes along with other various accompaniments from sambar, chatnis (many variants) and of course the real Milagai/Karapodi (Gun powder). Of course the mothers and homemakers have found various ways to make Idli acceptable to all. They have turned them into Manchuria, fried Idli and what not. Idli can now be even turned into "Idli Upma '' which makes it more acceptable to both Idli and Upma lovers. In the state of Gujarat and even other states, Idli has been adapted and turned as "Dhokla".

Incidentally, the humble Idli in Tamil Nadu has got a brand name Murugan who have outlets across Chennai and many others serve it as "Khushboo" the actor turned politician who has recently joined BJP. Idli is also kept as an offering to our favourite "Lord Ganesh" during Ganesh Chaturthi. For millions of Indians Sachin is God of cricket and similarly Idli is equal to god in Indian homes breakfast/dinner table!

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad