MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th October 2023

Attempt to vitiate sports spirit

During the India-Pakistan cricket match, while Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was going to the dugout, crowds chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’. This incident underscores the critical need for sportsmanship and respect that transcends national boundaries. Cricket has historically served as a conduit for fostering friendship and mutual respect among nations. The ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan holds profound religious significance and deserves reverence in appropriate contexts. But its use during a cricket match could be perceived as a provocation, undermining the promotion of sportsmanship and peace.

Abdulmatin, Howrah

Eradication of poverty a collective task

On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, celebrated every October 17, the world comes together to combat poverty, hunger, and violence, providing a platform for people in need to have their voices heard and for diverse individuals to express solidarity. While global poverty remains a challenge, progress is evident, particularly in India. This day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to address the issue and support those in need. UNESCO underscores a sustainable approach to combating poverty through education, science, and fostering a creative economy, aligning with Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda, which aims to eradicate global poverty.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Signs of inflation easing to cheer consumers

India’s retail inflation rate fell below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in three months in September, while industrial production growth accelerated to a 14-month high in August, providing some relief to the government on the macroeconomic front ahead of the festival season. The inflation, which excludes food and fuel components, slid below 5 per cent in September, as prices of clothing and footwear, housing, and services like recreation, education, health, and transport saw a decline. It is a welcome signal that the festival season can be celebrated with gusto and much fanfare.

M R Jayanthi, Mumbai

An occasion to purify minds and souls

Navaratri festival is now being held throughout the country from 15 to 22 October this year. Goddess Durga Devi is decorated each day in one incarnation and relevant slokas or songs are recited in praise of her. All temples are getting flooded with devotees who seek her blessings according to their beliefs and experience as each form represents a facet of cosmic energy. All the nine days, this Divine Feminine is called with different names in different places though Goddess is one and one only. For example, the first day worship is on the name of Bala Tripura Sundari while it is Shailajaputri in some other places. Let us pray these Nine Feminine deities to purify our minds, hearts and souls to live in peace, harmony and in righteous path endlessly.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BCs hold key to victory in TS polls

Apropos your editorial, ‘It’s likely Congress Vs BRS in head to head’ [Hans India, Oct 16]. As the battle lines for Telangana Assembly polls are drawn, it seems there is a dramatic change of electoral waters in party circles. Perhaps, due to latest poll survey, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is now rethinking seriously, while allotting party tickets (B forms) to the proposed candidates. Due to the overzealous strategy of Revanth Reddy to please the forward community leaders, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, a BC leader, quit the party. The party which wishes to regain the power in the state cannot risk the wrath of BC, OBC voters, as the ‘Caste Card’ may play a pivotal role during the ensuing elections. It is reported that 54 percent of voters in Telangana belong to BC, OBC category.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

A game of glorious uncertainties

As everyone thought England would have an easy win against the lowly rated Afghanistan, the reigning champions got an unbelievable shock at the hands of Afghanistan. Afghanistan posted 250 runs plus twice in this World Cup so far. Though they lost the first match against India, they defended stoutly the achievable target this time through brilliant piece of bowling by the spin twins by getting crucial wickets, with the result that England could not recover and fell short of the target. By and large, the loss serves a stern reminder to English team not to take any match casually, congrats to Afghan team for carving out a victory thereby signalling cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad