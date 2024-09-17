MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th September 2024

Health cover ok, improve health sector

As a nation India is getting older, which is a recipe for all kinds of suffering and problems in old age. The government expenditure on health has been well below what is needed to provided reasonable healthcare to the citizens. At present it is less than 2% of the GDP and leaves the citizens vulnerable in their sunset years. That is why the proposed scheme for those over 70 must be welcome, though we need to wait and see how it is rolled out. It is unfortunate that those who want health insurance are made to pay 18% GST. There is an acute shortage of doctors and hospitals especially in the remote rural areas. How the benefits of the scheme will reach them is anybody’s guess.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Sitaram Yechury, a thinking leader

Sitaram Yechury has earned the love and respect of people cutting across parties. He strove for broader unity of democratic and secular forces in the face of the ascendance of Hindu Right in Indian politics. His closeness to the Congress was explicable in terms of his conviction that secular parties as a united front alone could take on the Sangh Parivar. Even as he adhered to the basic tenets of Marxism, he was not circumscribed by political dogma. His speeches and writings advanced the causes of justice, freedom and democracy. Yechury’s was a life devoted to the cause of improving the lives of the country’s impoverished people.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Urgency of Two State Solution in Israel

The article “Israeli Impunity will Lead To New Gaza” (Sept 16) emphasises the need for urgent dialogue between Israel and Palestine, highlighting the emergence of ‘New Gaza’ in the West Bank as a crucial concern. It is imperative that both parties come to an immediate agreement on a ceasefire during the upcoming General Assembly session, given the unprecedented loss of civilian lives on both sides. A two-state solution is essential to secure freedom, economic autonomy, and self-determination for the refugees. Further escalation of the conflict could lead to a situation akin to the Six-Day War of 1967.

Sujal Sharma, Hyderabad

Kejri’s new move a political gimmick

This refers to ‘Kejriwal to quit as CM in 48 hrs’ (Sept 16). As announced by Delhi CM, he will resign from his post by today, but according to his statement, it doesn’t appear more than a political gimmick. The only reason is to gain sympathy for the next legislative elections. The allegations regarding the liquor scam have already damaged his political image due to which he got 0 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Even the Congress refused to form alliance with the Aam Admi Party for the Haryana elections.

Aman Giri, Vishakapatnam

‘One poll’ will be a game changer

Reg: NDA govt firm on ‘one nation, one election’. The NDA government living up to the assurance to the nation, given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26th January resolve from the ramparts of the Red Fort, is confident of implementing ‘one nation, one election’ that would go a long way in saving country’s precious resources, avoiding multiple elections. This process, however, requires more fine-tuning, bringing state elections in tune with Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, by-elections and midterm elections may not always work in such equations. But this will prove a quantum game changer that has not been thought of earlier.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Sept 17 is indeed Liberation Day

Apropos ‘Political hypocrisy over naming September 17.’ The editorial did not mince words that, despite 74 years of Telangana being liberated from Nizam’s rule, after a police action – ‘Operation Polo’, there is a row over naming the event. There can be no other name apt to describe the event than the ‘Liberation Day’. This, notwithstanding the secular politics promoted by AIMIM, in tandem with BRS, which is nothing but to hoodwink people. It is time for the Congress, considering the popular appeal by the public, to call September 17 as Liberation Day, and by no other name.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Let Green Ganeshas proliferate

Installation of clay Ganesha idols should be encouraged and promoted on a large scale every year. For the immersion of PoP idols small baby ponds can be built, which will further go a long way in protecting our water bodies. The GHMC along with Resident Welfare Associations of gated communities and societies should take up awareness programmes before the Ganesh festival Every year and encourage people to adopt eco-friendly ways of performing Ganesha Puja. The flowers used for the puja, instead of disposing them in lakes, should be collected and used to make dhoop and hand-rolled agarbathies and cones. These measures will surely go a long way in making our environment pollution-free.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad