MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th July 2022

BJP's V-P pick not in good taste

After a thorough survey for choosing a person of calibre, courteous, suitable and like-minded 'yes boss,' finally the suspense was unfolded by BJP declaring the present Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar as the nominee for the post of Vice President of India. Probably his tenterhook equations with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over many political and apolitical issues appear to be the sole quantification for the choice of BJP.

In this game of choose and pickup, out of many names that have come to surface, BJP bestowed its blessings on Dhankar in the name of 'Kisan Putra' which adoration is laughable and not in good taste as it is not only a merit compared to other skilled and talented credential cadre. Is it the wish of BJP to end the services of Venkaiah Naidu to the party and nation who is second to none in many areas of excellent knowledge?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Criminal justice system needs overhaul

Once again the undertrial prisoners' issue has come to light. In fact, this has been a long-pending issue often raised by several Chief Justices to find ways to reduce the number of 6.1 lakh prisoners. So far nothing has been worked out.

This lethargic way of the government in finding a solution to this key issue have been affecting the criminal justice system. Though the Supreme Court has clearly mentioned conditions under which bail may be granted, it is not being followed. Jails are flooded with prisoners including women, old people, poor people who are unable to engage a lawyer and many others.

A holistic plan of action to increase the efficiency of the administration of criminal justice system is the need of the hour. Recently the CJI also mentioned this point in his address at a meeting at Jaipur

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Kejriwal to push freebie politics

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is an ambitious and cunning individual, giving out very little of what is innately in his mind through 'Rewari Culture' - freebie politics, in conquering other states of India to be a political competitor to BJP that is diametrically opposite to the policies of Rewari Culture of AAP, which is dangerous and suicidal in the long run for the country as has happened in Sri Lanaka..

He constantly complained that AAP is bereft of real powers in administering Delhi that had remained with LG of Delhi. But, with the AAP winning Punjab hands down, it has become a fertile ground for Kejriwal to experiment what he failed to accomplish in Delhi, through his loyal and trustworthy lieutenant Raghav Chadha who has been made Advisor to CM Mann.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

A non-existent plot

To say that Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and Teesta Setalvad conspired to defame Narendra Modi and destabilise his government in the aftermath of the Gujarat pogrom is to stretch the truth too far. Seeking justice for the victims and punishment for the instigators and perpetrators cannot be defined or termed as a conspiracy.

One can understand the attempts made, sometimes desperately, to absolve Narendra Modi of any responsibility for the carnage. But implicating political rivals and human rights activists and shifting blame on them smacks of moral degeneration and verges on the diabolical.

It is hard to erase former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's counsel to observe raj dharma or duties of a ruler and the Supreme Court's reference to Nero in the context of the mass killings in Gujarat from the minds of people and the annals of Indian history. BJP owes an explanation to the nation as to why it did not prosecute Ahmed Patel for the alleged conspiracy when he was alive, if the charge was not mischievous and manufactured.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

The mindless act of demolitions

Governments are taking up demolitions of illegal or unauthorised buildings. Here, the corrupt authorities don't lose anything. There are no charges against them. Unscrupulous builders do not face any action. And the loss is only for innocent people who bought them in good faith.

After giving title deed and collecting taxes, governments suddenly swoop on them to pull them down. Instead of razing them to the ground, the government must impose fines and frame penalties on builders. And the buildings can be used for the purpose of charity, orphanage. Destruction is just ac waste of public money.

Atharv Patil, Ujjain