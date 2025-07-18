MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th July 2025

Majoritarian mindset

The NCERT’s revision of the contents of the textbooks is in line with the BJP’s and the Modi government’s pursuit of a Hindutva agenda. The Hindu Right’s world view and its fixation on other faiths run through the newly-added texts, as is easily seen from their phrasing.

The Hindutva brigade’s ‘fascination’ with the Mughal rulers has more to do with the use of history for political manipulation and mobilisation than its interest in understanding Indian history. It is ‘fond’ of this particular period of history as it provides the grist for its political discourse. The emphasis is laid on the Mughal period to buttress the argument that Hindus and Muslims have been constantly in conflict - nothing could be further from the truth – and make a case for Hindu revivalism.

The reference to the British colonial rule as one which ‘drained India of its wealth’ seems to be a feeble attempt to claim objectivity. As for the mention of “Christianisation”, schools and hospitals built by the Christian missionaries to benefit the masses, mainly the long-oppressed lower castes, too could have been mentioned. The lament in the revised texts that the British destroyed India’s traditional ways of life and its indigenous educational system and ‘imposed foreign cultural values’ is of immense sociological significance. History is not to be looked at through tinted glasses. Unfortunately, the NCERT gives students exposure only to a sanitized version of history.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Long overdue move

The revised NCERT Class VIII textbook is a long-overdue correction of colonial narratives. By acknowledging the massive economic drain from India and exposing how “modernisation” came at the cost of indigenous systems, it encourages critical thinking. Including local education models and the rise of the Marathas adds depth to the period often overshadowed by Mughal-British binaries. Importantly, the balanced approach showing both exploitation and exchange helps students grasp history with nuance. This bold, evidence-based shift deserves appreciation for reclaiming forgotten perspectives and fostering a more self-aware generation.

Dr H K Vijayakumar, Raichur

Is still Akbar ‘The Great’?

The new Social Science text book to be newly introduced by the NCERT for students in the 2025-26 academic year, portrays Mughal rulers ,especially Akbar among others, as intellectually endowed and also those who plundered the Indian population. So, how can his name tagging with the rarest title “ The Great” still holds apt and relevant?

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Unbiased journalism

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Save Nimisha Priya

The fate of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya sentenced to death under Yemeni law for murdering her business partner and Yemeni national Abdoi Mehdi looks bleak with Mehdi’s family rejecting the offer of blood money made by her family. The international community must, through good offices, mediate Nimisha’s release, as the woman was forced into the diabolic crime to escape harassment by, and get back her passport from Mehdi. Yemen, an Islamic nation must do justice to the spirit of forgiveness espoused in the Holy Quran.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Too much Hindutva on display

What is going on in Uttar Pradesh? Kanwar yatra is a major Hindu pilgrimage held usually in July, August. Giving more importance to the pilgrimage many educational institutions have been closed, roads have been opened to pilgrims only, and meat shops and eateries maintained by minorities have been asked to close against Supreme Court order.

About 17,000 trees have been cut in Ghaziabad and Meerut to make way for new routes. U P government’s too much support to Hindu religion is against secularism. Supreme Court must interfere to maintain democracy and secularism.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli