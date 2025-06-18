MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th June 2025

Politicians nurture caste-based vote banks

Apropos ‘Kamandal to Mandal, politics takes a new direction’ (Hans India; June 17), I wish to state that politicians have conveniently adopted caste as a lucrative commodity to garner votes, just like religion. Caste-based reservation is an offshoot of this. Reservation, if at all, must be made available solely on economic grounds, rather than caste and faith.

Isn’t it truly unfair for a Brahmin languishing in penury to be denied government support through reservation just because he belongs to an ‘upper caste’, while a filthy rich Christian and Muslim continues to enjoy the fruits of reservation as they belong to a ‘scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe’? Does any party or person have the political will to bell the cat?

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Cong should learn from Centre’s national census

In response to the ‘Kamandal’ to Mandal, politics takes a new direction; (THI, June 17), the new mantra of caste politics as adopted by the Congress is to make it a part of the general census, which, incidentally, has been accepted as norm by the government. Inherently, the fever of caste census promoted by the Congress in Telangana and Karnataka, where it is in power, did not relevantly reflect the caste percentages as the focus was on OBCs while the ST/SC communities have already been enjoying the advantages of quota, elbowing other similar categories to enter the fray.

The Karnataka caste survey proved a disappointing experience for the ruling party that wants to pander to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga entities. The Central exercise to go for a national census is a logical step as it is without the wicked politics being indulged in the Congress, and its allies.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Tackling outbreak of diarrhoea in Odisha

Apropos THI’s news items in Visakhapatnam (Odisha edition on June 16 and 17), it is laudable that the district administration is tackling outbreak of diarrhoea on a war-footing. It is indeed heartening that they have closed eateries, water supplies and meat outlets besides treating patients and referrals as per the immediate requirements. Jeypore has a large floating population from the adjoining Koraput district covering Lamtaput, Onakadelli, Machkund and Govindapalli the surroundings of which is a large tribal population. They live on the remote hillocks under inhospitable circumstances.

They visit the weekly market at Onakadelli every Thursday and then throng the Genco Hospital. In emergency cases, they bring the patients to the hospital and if necessary, arrange transportation to Lamtaput Mission or the government hospital, or Jeypore and at times to Visakhapatnam. In this context, the administration can undertake surveillance by way of medical camps in all the sensitive villages, and village marketplaces. Cleanliness drive is a must and all staff including teachers and anganwadis may be deployed in sensitive areas. Deploying a BSF team in the vicinity will come in handy in addressing the issue. Hopefully, the latest diarrhoea outbreak will be managed effectively and on a priority basis.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Centre notifies 2027 population Census

Compelled by the constant and consistent demand of the Congress party and its allies for a caste census, the NDA government finally gave in and announced a programme for the same in 2027. The Congress party is making an all-out effort to return to power at the Centre. Towards this, it is raking up the caste census issue, only with the ulterior motive of dividing the Hindu community in the country on caste-lines. It has been toeing the British legacy of ‘divide and rule’ that has helped the party to rule the country for over four decades. The double standards being employed by the Congress party in states where it is in power is getting exposed. Upper caste politicians still rule the roost while denying others (BCs in particular) their share of power within the government!

Though the NDA is compelled to take up caste census, it is also not expected to take up caste-based distribution of political power, as it is against caste-based reservations in education, employment and politics. It has been advocating reservations on economic backwardness irrespective of caste, creed and religion. For this a constitutional amendment is necessary and for that it needs a 2/3rd majority in the parliament, which it lacks as of now! It is now a tricky question for NDA, which has officially announced the census programme. All said and done, the Congress’ ploy is working out. It would be interesting to see which outfit ultimately reaps political mileage out of it.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada