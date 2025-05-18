MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th May 2025

The Bond who wields a magical pen

This May 19 marks the 91st birthday of Ruskin Bond, the most prolific and popular Indian-English short- story writer. The writing genius is adored by all those who love literature, and young readers, especially so. This is my tribute to the writer par excellence on this momentous day.

Ruskin Bond has won the hearts of the young and the old with his delightful and mesmerising short-fiction and wonderful narrations spread over seven dexterous decades. His body of work includes more than five hundred short-stories, non-fiction and novellas, which have won him the coveted Sahitya Academy award (1992), Padma Bhushan (2014) and countless literary prizes.

He is not a writer with political leanings and activism but one who sees beauty in the small things around us and weaves stories about simple, common and ordinary things that he finds in nature. The amazing flora and fauna occupy a major and prominent space in his stories.

Anecdotes, everyday incidents and happenings, birds, animals, trees, flowers, butterflies, rivers, streams, rivers, friendly ghosts, plays and adventures of children from his keen observations and reflections form the thematic mosaic of his stories.

While reading his stories, the reader can ‘hear’ the chirping of birds, enjoy the fragrant blossoms, fluttering butterflies, swaying of trees, and flowing streams, besides getting insights about the simple lives of rural folk. This makes for a welcome rejuvenation from today’s complex, busy, routine-ridden, chaotic modern life that we all are subject to.

A unique feature of Bond is that unlike most writers, who narrate their stories in third person, he chooses to be subjective and narrates his stories in first person in his simple, warm, gentle, witty and inimitable style making the readers feel as though he was actually talking to them. That is the fictional magic of Ruskin Bond, who, through his writings, urges people to preserve the natural habitat, while expressing concern at the unbridled urbanisation and industrialisation in the name of development. A befitting example comes in one of his stories-Death of trees-where he writes, "Never mind. Men come and go. The mountains remain".

As has been his wont for years together, Bond has always launched a new book of stories every birthday much to the delight of his legion of fans. This year’s birthday gift is ‘Another Day in Landour: Looking down from my window’. The title is a tribute to Landour in Mussoorie, where he has been staying since 1980 with his adopted family and their children.

I am sure I am speaking for millions of his fans while wishing that he should be blessed with many more healthy, happy and creative years so that he can continue to enrich us with his lucid writings and continues to churn out joyful short-stories! Ruskin Bond is a class apart.

Presidential reference is illogical

President Droupadi Murmu’s reference has sparked a renewed discussion on the delicate balance between the executive’s discretionary powers and the imperatives of timely governance within India’s federal framework.

However, the Presidential reference to the Supreme Court on the timeline prescribed for Governors and the President to act on state Bills has betrayed the Modi government’s scant regard for a state’s rights and the will of its people is illogical. The apex court would not have been approached, and it would not have felt the need to set a certain time-limit had the Governor’s in opposition-ruled states taken decision on Bills within a reasonable time.

However, the Supreme Court is not obligated to answer all the 14 questions that have been raised as it may provoke more deliberations regarding boundaries between executive and judicial powers. Indians hope and expect that the Supreme Court will stand its ground and enlighten the President about the situation, rightness, and correctness of the landmark judgement.

Trump’s claims are bizarre

It is important to critically evaluate the claims surrounding India’s counter-terrorism military offensive, code-named Operation Sindoor, which ended rather abruptly. The US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for brokering the truce between India and Pakistan. He tweeted, “After a long night of talks mediated by the US, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.” Despite India’s claim that the ceasefire was a bilateral agreement, Trump has asserted again, “Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan.” The President of America would have us believe that he dangled the offer of trade to buy peace, and the nations at war used “common sense and great intelligence” to secure it and end the conflict. This is intriguing.

Stay away, Mr Trump

India has been consistently rejecting third-party intervention in Kashmir right from 1947. New Delhi's position has remained unwaveringly firm on this issue. As such, US President Donald Trump's sudden assertion that he could resolve the J&K issue is not only diplomatically inappropriate but also deeply offensive to Indian sovereignty. In this context, the so-called ceasefire brokered by him under questionable circumstances has little operational relevance because India is certainly not a pawn on America's geopolitical chessboard. While Trump may have miscalculated the optics, the real culprits in this diplomatic mess are the Pakistani generals whose duplicity has rendered their country incapable of upholding even a basic agreement. On the other hand, if Trump wants to rebuild credibility across the world, he would do well to stop meddling in matters that don't concern him or the United States. In fact, the Modi government's bold move to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A from the Constitution has fully integrated J&K into the Indian Union ending decades of ambiguity. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his intentions clear about reclaiming Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Apparently, it is abundantly clear that Trump has no role to play. US Vice-president J D Vance has rightly said that the India-Pakistan issue is none of America's business. It will be in the fitness of things, if Trump respects our Lakshman Rekhas and stays away from this issue.

Incorporate ‘Op Sindoor’

in school textbooks

History has been a good recorder of facts and serves as a worthy educational subject. Incorporating glorious events and taking children into the past by adding them in textbooks helps the young minds to understand the country’s greatness. In keeping with his sentiment, I think the authorities must include ‘Operation Sindoor’ as an inspirational chapter in textbooks whereupon it can instil patriotism in our young generation. It highlights the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces, fostering gratitude and understanding among the future leaders of our nation. Educating children about such events as part of the curriculum inspires hope and resilience for a stronger, united India.

A bold assertion of India’s sovereign might

Apropos, "Steel in the veins, fire in the skies," (The Hans India May 17). Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India's military history. It was executed with surgical precision, while the world watched in stunned silence as Indian forces showcased unparalleled professionalism, efficiency, and tactical brilliance. This resounding success is a testament to the country’s robust defence capabilities and the astute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Handled with maturity and strategic deftness, the operation reaffirmed Modi’s unwavering commitment to national security.

His resolute stance and shrewd decision-making sent a clear message: India will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty. Patriotism surged, with unwavering civilian support for the armed forces and the government reaching unprecedented heights.

Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a military victory—it was a national moment of pride, unity, and unshakeable resolve.

India has drawn a red line, and the message is clear: provocation will be met with power. Crucially, the military clash exposed the hollowness of Pakistan’s aggressive posturing and rhetoric.

Brought to its knees, Pakistan was left scrambling for justification and international sympathy. Operation Sindoor is a bold assertion of India’s sovereign might.

Dawn of a new era of justice

The appointment of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India marks a significant milestone in Indian judicial history. As the first Buddhist to occupy this esteemed position, Justice Gavai brings with him a reputation for being "fiercely independent" and a judge who plays by the rule book. His track-record speaks volumes about his commitment to fairness and integrity. With several high-profile cases pending, including the Places of Worship Act and the Wakf Act, the CJI's tenure is expected to be eventful. Let's hope he strikes a balance between judicial restraint and progressive thinking, paving the way for a more just society.

CJI begins office with sensational judgement

The first Buddhist Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gaval gave a sensational verdict, his first judgement since assuming office, by calling the 1998 forest land allotment by the Maharashtra government as illegal. He also hit out at the nexus between politicians, bureaucrats and builders. It is time all states and UTs check if any forest land was given to any private parties for non-forest activity and initiate remedial measures to stem the rot. We must minimise or use alternatives to wooden products that are made by felling trees like paper and wood, among others. This can significantly reduce global warming related weather extremities and save lives, properties and assets.

India ranks poorly in the World Press Freedom Index

Ranked 151 from among 180 countries, India has been placed in the ‘very serious’ category in the World Press Freedom Index, according to the latest report by the Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF). Ironically, this report emerged a day after Bahubali Shah, co-owner of the influential Gujarati daily Gujarat Samachar, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of financial irregularities. RSF, which has been publishing the index since 2002, flagged growing concerns over the concentration of media ownership in India, warning that the dominance of political influence over the media landscape is eroding media plurality. On average, two to three journalists are being killed in India for over 30 years. In India, politicians undermine the legitimacy of journalists and journalism in order to serve their agenda, while economic fragility is a leading threat to press freedom. It has been observed that the country's media effectively slipped into an "unofficial state of emergency. There has been a rise of what is now widely called 'godi (lap) media' news outlets that are accused of blending populism with unabashed pro-government propaganda.

Giving gadgets to kids is not love but an escapist act

In many homes today, giving children a mobile phone or tablet has become the easiest way to keep them quiet. However, this practice is not a gesture of love, per se but an escapist act, if viewed pragmatically. Parents are so caught up in work or distractions that spending real time with their kids is becoming increasingly rare. Screens are replacing bedtime stories, conversations, and even outdoor activities in the playground. This has become an addiction of sorts as gradually children are getting hooked on gadgets due to which emotional bonding with parents is fading away. Love and caring implies giving time, attention, and guidance, which no expensive devices can achieve. If we don’t change this habit now, we’ll raise a generation connected to Wi-Fi and completely disconnected from family.

Students in villages still trek miles to write exams

Even in 2025, many students in villages still walk several kilometres just to reach their exam centres. This annual struggle is rarely spoken about despite the fact that it deeply affects their motivation and performance levels. While students

in cities enjoy well-connected centres and transport facilities, those from the interiors

face fatigue, lack of restrooms, and loss of time even before they enter the exam hall.

One can imagine their plight on such life-changing days. For a country that dreams of providing quality education, this gap is unacceptable. The authorities must consider setting up more local exam centres or provide free transport options.

Lest one forgets, talent doesn’t only live in cities. There should be equal support to students, especially those from government schools, in every nook and corner.

