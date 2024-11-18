MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2024

Amp up peace efforts in Manipur

Sub: Manipur on edge (Nov. 17). Violent incidents were witnessed in Manipur in the wake of three bodies being found in Jiribam district of the state. The irate citizens attacked the houses of legislators even as dawn to dusk curfew was imposed in Manipur valley as unprecedented violent incidents were reported; and Meitei anger is clearly visible who alleged that the government was not doing enough to bring to book the Kuki-zo radicals who were allegedly behind the kidnapping of women and children whose bodies were later found murdered. It is time the central government further intensifies the measures to bring peace to the sensitive border state.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Rename Bhadradri as Bhadrachalam

In Andhra Pradesh, NTR Health University was rechristened as Dr YSR’s name by the YSR government and it was again brought back in NTR’s name by the NDA government. It is a right decision taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for reverting the name of Yadadri to its original name Yadagirigutta. He should also restore the name of Bhadrachalam, an age-old name since Bhakta Ramadasu period, from Bhadradri. The name of the railway station at Kothagudem is also well known as Bhadrachalam Road only for long time.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Silence reigns on child abuses

Child sexual abuse is a worldwide problem but becomes more severe in India where caste, class, geography and the natal home often place children in extremely vulnerable situations, exposing them to risks sometimes within families and homes, and there exists a culture of silence around the issue. Addressing child abuse cannot be done by law and the legal architecture alone even if these are sensitive to the interests of the victims. Social and attitudinal changes are equally important in creating a culture in which vulnerability to all forms of abuse, most certainly sexual abuse, is simply not tolerated by the family, school or community structures. A week that focuses on child safety is but one step in this direction.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

Vitriol against Team India not fair

Just the other day, when we won the T20 world cup, we took the Indian Cricket team to the moon and beyond. And you couldn’t have enough of the exploits of our men in blue. And then they finished a test against Bangladesh in two days with a glorious performance with the bat. And after the heroics, when our poor boys are tired and they lose to a non-entity New Zealand team 0-3, you rant and rave. Not fair, folks, not fair. If they won the World Cup and the Bangladesh series, they have every right to relax and cannot be faulted for getting out for 46 and losing the series.

Gundu K Maniam, Guntakal

***

Kudos to Team India for beating South Africa 3-1 in the bilateral T20I series. It’s a great series for Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, who produced one of the best T20I innings on the tour. Team India continued its dominance in the shortest format of the game thanks to the IPL which helped India to unearth new talents in the country. The series victory has given Indian fans a great solace following the drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in the home Test series. Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav deserves special praise for his leadership qualities. There’s bound to be a selection headache for Ajit Agarkar when Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant return to the T20I squad.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

When will women get their due?

The population of our country is equally poised. But women do not get adequate representation in politics or in the corridors of power. After nearly eight decades of self rule, reservation of women in politics is yet to see the light of the day for women’s reservation is to be adopted in 2029 elections. Now, hardly 10% of women part take in politics in this male-dominated society. Women are cheated with freebies. Monthly honorariums have come in handy now along with free bus travel. Empowerment of women and their equal participation in all the fields of human activity should become a reality.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai