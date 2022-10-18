MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th October 2022

Union FM's ridiculous assertion

When inflation is already eating into people's incomes and now threatening to put brakes on the growth momentum after it registered its peak, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's reiteration that the inflation rate hovering around 7% and more is manageable - by making comparisons with other countries - is just ridiculous. In fact, it only reveals Centre's inability to address the challenges of high inflation. He exuding confidence to bring down the inflation under 6% by quoting strong fundamentals of Indian economy is just not enough because the ground reality is different. This being so, how the government would keep the wheel of economic growth moving at a fast pace to address inflation concerns is a million dollar question.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Finance Minister's statement that the rupee has not weakened but it is the greenback that has strengthened seems to be hilarious. Comparison of our economy with other countries like Turkey is not acceptable; instead, the finance ministry should be very conscious particularly of external factors and also fiscal deficit. Centre needs to play critical role in boosting investments. It has to provide conducive environment to unicorns to surge.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

India's ignominious ranking



That India stands at 107th position in the list of 121 countries prepared by Global Hunger Index showing levels of hunger is worrying. The hunger levels which are calculated based on four human development indices - undernourishment in population, stunting, wasting and mortality in under five children - are higher in India than in its counterparts in Asia. Unsurprisingly the government is in denial mode. It's insulting for the country that occupied 5th position replacing UK in world economy to fare badly in alleviating hunger and poverty. The demographic dividend would be squandered, if the hunger issue is not addressed properly. India should focus on improving human capital to become world power in real sense.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Why CBI is set on Manish Sisodia



CBI's questioning of AAP's Manish Sisodia over the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy could well be part of the BJP's game plan to paint anyone and everyone politically opposed to it as 'corrupt' so as to leave them without public esteem. But in Manish Sisodia's case, it may come a cropper. The likelihood is that the AAP leader may emerge stronger. Till now not a shred of evidence has been adduced against him. It is strange that not even one BJP Minister or leader causes loss to the exchequer warranting CBI or ED action! One plausible explanation for why the CBI has been unleashed on Manish Sisodia at this juncture is that he can be kept out of campaigning in Gujarat.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

App-based cabs acting unilaterally



With a poor public transport system, the aggregators operating cab service have monopolised the commuters who were earlier dependent on public transport. Many old people who are living alone are now depending on the app-based cabs. With their entry, the government seems to have simply washed off their hands and left it to operators and commuters to handle various difficulties faced by commuters day. Firstly the drivers who accept the rides cancel the booking at the last minute. It has become a huge mess. When it comes to payment due to aggregators' poor payment terms, the drivers are demanding only cash payment. The government can't be blind to the problems faced by the users and need to put in place proper monitoring and some regulations.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Teach subjects in vernacular too



There have been two schools of thought: one to teach in vernacular, and the other to teach in English, as is the case for long. Both are right in their own way. Students understand the subject if taught in mother tongue. Students learning the subject in English favours in case of their moving to other states and other countries .All technical words should be mentioned in both the languages, invariably. In case students learn the subject in English and in vernacular, then they can learn the subject properly and clearly. There is no need of teaching the language separately. Same subject being taught in two languages helps learn the two languages considerably well. Teaching the language at school is to enable them to express freely. Nothing more than that. Translation Exercise is the main way of teaching any language, which is not implemented at schools, as we have been watching for long. College is the right place where students can learn prose and poetry.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam