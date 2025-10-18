MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th October 2025

Surekha’s ire tip of the iceberg

Minister Konda Surekha’s ongoing rift with Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Congress leaders seems to have intensified, with fresh allegations from her daughter sparking concerns.

A few months back, Surekha faced criticism for interfering in the personal matters of actor Nagarjuna and BRS leader K T Rama Rao and for accusing Srinivasa Reddy of irregularities in the Medharsm contract. With ongoing legal proceedings and internal differences, the situation may escalate, potentially causing trouble for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

A defining moment for AP’s digital future

Google’s announcement to invest $15 billion in an AI data centre at Visakhapatnam is a transformative step in India’s digital and economic journey. This initiative positions Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and reflects India’s growing prominence in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure.

The collaboration between Google, Bharti Airtel and AdaniConneX will not only enhance technological capabilities but also create employment opportunities, drive innovation, and strengthen India’s digital ecosystem. The government’s proactive role in facilitating this partnership’s continued focus on such projects will ensure India remains at the forefront of the global digital revolution.

Uttam Kumar Das, Bengaluru

Kharge’s remarks against Google@Vizag disgusting

Google’s decision to establish a large-scale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, its biggest investment outside the United States highlights that the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan coupled with favourable industrial climate in the state are drawing fresh investments.

This obviously will not only take the state towards a higher growth trajectory but serves as a signal to entrepreneurs to invest in the state. In this context, it is disgusting that Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has been finding fault with the whole move by passing sarcastic remarks that expose his desperateness at having missed the bus due to Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure and faculty policies. Many IT organisations are planning to move away from the state.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Focus must be on civic facilities

This has reference to the ‘Vision Andhra’ key to Viksit Bharat as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srisailam. He is optimistic that the 21st century belongs to India. To realise this Modi must encourage planting of trees, avoid pollution caused from vehicles and industries, creating green roofs and solar panelled roofs.

The Prime Minister must instruct state administrations to use technology and create canals so that the rainwater flows through them into reservoirs and rivers. Attending civic facilities needs to be prioritised to achieve Viksit Bharat.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Call for ban on RSS is incredulous

This has reference to the Karnataka government, planning to put roadblocks in the routine and daily activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Minister Priyank Kharge has sought a ban on RSS and its affiliated organisations.

Apparently, the Congress government seems to be pointing an accusing finger at RSS for its own dismal performance across segments, whereas RSS activities are in no way creating hurdles nor proving cantankerous. Like his father Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank is hell bent on berating RSS for no valid reasons.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

‘Curbs’ on RSS are politically motivated

Apropos “Govt adopts Tamil Nadu model, tactical move to avoid direct confrontation” (THI, Oct 17). The Karnataka Congress Government’s move to impose curbs on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is politically motivated and lacks any substantive rationale. The Sangh has for decades been engaged in social service, educational initiatives, disaster relief and nation-building activities across the country. Its contribution to society is significant and widely acknowledged.

By attempting to restrict its activities, the Congress government risks alienating a large section of the public. Such measures, driven by political considerations rather than genuine administrative need, are likely to backfire. The move could energise opposition forces and strengthen public support for the RSS, ultimately turning against the ruling party. History has shown that attempts to curb organisations with deep social roots rarely succeed. The decision is therefore poised to boomerang, and the Congress government may have to bear a heavy political price for this faux pas.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56