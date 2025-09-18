MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th Sep 2025

KCR, Revanth and the Vastu dilemma

Is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy toeing the line of his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, who avoided visiting the old Secretariat building, owing to Vastu related inhibitions? This led to the construction of the new Secretariat building though the previous one was good enough for several years to come.

A similar dilemma perhaps haunts Revanth Reddy, who prefers to operate from within the Telangana Police’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for fear of information leak by officials loyal to BRS. This is even after Vastu changes at the Secretariat entry point. One feels that it is all about a level-headed administration and has nothing to do about Vastu considerations. If that were the case, the BRS government must have continued in the new Secretariat.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Corruption is deep-rooted

The arrest of a corrupt TGSPDCL engineer is just the tip of the iceberg. There are countless Anacondas among corrupt government employees. Sadly, ACB raids don’t make for effective deterrents as none from the corrupt tribe changes their attitude. Corruption has become a way of life in India as a whole. When one does not shirk away from bribing government employees for official favours, why would the latter hesitate to earn a fast buck? Moreover, successive ruling parties have been practicing corruption and nepotism.

It is “Yada raja thada Praja” not only in Telangana but all over India. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while disclosing details of a study/survey reports, indirectly “admitted” that corruption is rampant in the State. In Odisha, the anti-corruption sleuths recently recovered a few crores of cash from the house of a female All India Service official. When political corruption prevails, this menace cannot be eradicated. Who will bell the cat is the million-dollar question.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

ACB should raid all govt officials

If the ACB conducts a special drive across all the offices and residences of Telangana government officials, including GHMC, TRANSCO and HMDA, I am sure that the government can raise so much moolah that it can clear pending dues of Aarogyasri to private hospitals and fee reimbursement to private colleges (ACB arrests TGSPDCL engineer, THI Sept 17).

This action can bring relief to families of patients and students and restore trust in the system. It is time the authorities take strict action and ensure transparency and good governance.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Corruption is worse than cancer

This refers to ‘Amending law to eradicate corruption’ (THI Sept 17). Law and ethics are two sides of the same coin, and they can never see each other’s face. Likewise, corruption is an incurable disease that is crippling India. Even cancer can be cured but not corruption.

Amendments are not a curable solution. Selflessness, purity of thoughts and deeds, anticipating something in return judicially, ethically and morally is the only requirement that even God desires. We have modified our legal codes several times. But we did not see any change in the mindset of people. Prompt punishments to criminals without any long battles in courts and inquiries can yield positive results.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Rains expose poor planning by Hyd civic body

The recent torrential rains in Hyderabad exposed once again the alarming inadequacies in our civic planning and readiness. I was distressed to find that many areas were brought to a standstill due to water logging. The disruption created chaos that impacted education, emergencies, and work; ambulances and halting emergency vehicles clashed against blockages of vehicles.

Rain can be seen as a natural path of life, though frequently disrupting our lives shows an ill-conceived drainage system, urban planning, and dismal emergency and disaster management systems. The authorities need to swing into action and clear drains, dewater and regulate traffic on a priority basis.

Jaskeerath Kaur, St Francis College for Women