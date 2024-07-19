MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th July 2024

Why are farmers in so dire situation?

The TG government is depositing Rs 1 lakh each in the bank accounts of farmers towards waiver of farm loans. The farmers of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ are so poor that about 39 lakh of them cannot even repay a loan of Rs 1 lakh in installments, after financially supporting them with schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and exempting their income from tax. It is surprising that despite the State having the highest per capita income among the major states and about twice that of national average, Telangana farmers need loan waivers for survival. It is a sad day, as successive governments failed to improve the economic status of farmers even after 76 years of independence.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Act stringently, wipe out J&K terrorism

This has reference to editorial: “Terror in J&K: Will PM walk the talk?” ( July 18). The unending issue of terrorism in Kashmir since independence is not able to be extinguished by any government till now despite losing our soldiers sporadically. Bilateral dialogues between India and Pakistan also failed to end the problem. Now this decades-old quandary is persisting as Pak never sincerely attempted to resolve this. We recall BJP’s election slogan that POK will be restored in India in six months time after assuming 3.0 charge. Possibility looks bleak and obscure.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

Nearly 50 brave soldiers of Indian Army lost their lives in the encounters with terrorists in the last 2 years. In response to this challenge, “Democracy restoration” option, suggested in the editorial, is the most appropriate and wise one, in order to garner support of the J&K community for implementing initiatives to tackle extremist ideology and radicalisation of youth. But the military option must be the last one for India. Modi is a senior statesman in the world today and as the head of Gandhian nation, his role as the peace keeper in this war-torn world is written on the wall of destiny.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

Since April last year, 28 soldiers have been killed in terror-related attacks. This includes the recent ambush on the Army on July 8, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, and the attack the day before in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where four soldiers lost their lives. These incidents have sparked outrage across the country. The government must take stringent measures against such attacks at any cost and ensure the safety of our Jawans.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

Fix image issues of India pharma

Although we supply medicines to several countries and didn’t lag behind any other country while exporting Covid vaccines, the manufacturing of substandard or adulterated medicines in our country is a big malady (India needs robust drug regulation: Nadda, The Hans dated 18th July). According to a report of ASSOCHAM, around 25% of our drugs are counterfeit or not of required standards. About 2 years back, one Indian pharmaceutical company had exported spurious ‘Cough syrups,’ causing deaths of some children in Gambia and Uzbekistan. Three cheers to the Union Health Minister J P Nadda ji for realising the gravity of the situation and incisively stating that today we need an ultimate regulatory system for standardising the manufacturing and selling of our medicines, cosmetics and medical devices. This regulatory web would go a long way in further enhancing India’s overall image in the foreign medicine markets.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Oneness of Telugu jaathi endures

In continuation of Part-1, the second part coined as “A deep connect despite divergence” by Mohan Kanda (July 18), the author has cited several examples from many sayings and movie songs. Dr C Narayana Reddy penned a song ‘Telugu Jaati Manadi, ninduga velugu jaati manadi’ sung by Ghantasala for NT Ramarao in ‘Talla-Pellama’ cinema and another few lines from it are thought-provoking and soul-searching, which had its share in stopping split of the State in 1971-72. Only for political ends, was the bifurcation approved against the wish of Rayalandhra. When Germany was divided and united, why not two Telugu States become one again in future?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad