MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th October 2021

Cong still at a crossroads

While yielding to the demand of G-23 to hold elections at all levels within the party, Sonia Gandhi came down heavily on rebel leaders for airing their views through the media. She bluntly reiterated that there is no need to speak to her through the media. She asserted that she is the undisputed full time and hands-on Congress president. Despite all efforts for unity, the party is struggling to retain power in few of the states they have their ministry and instead of leading the age-old party to its resurgence, she is more or less doing crisis management. Sonia Gandhi's salvo will not be taken rather seriously as there is already a move to oust Gandhi family as she is standing as a stumbling block on the way.

M R Jayanthy Maniam, Coimbatore

II

It is strange and funny that old-timers like Ambika Soni, Mallikharjun Kharge and Gehlot are insisting that Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president. The choice of Rahul Gandhi will give a big relief to the ruling NDA at the Centre as Rahul is known for messing up things, ensuring definite victory to rivals, and that will provide an edge to the BJP in having a cakewalk in the upcoming elections in the five states. It is good to see that the members of G23 are gathering some spine to stand up to the high command, which is being seen as a big improvement in the internal democracy of Congress.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Wise words from V-P

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is indeed right to say: "Freebies Make People Lazy" (18 October). It is indeed wise words from the Vice President, but will the government be led by various parties including the party with which he had life-long association before taking over as VP.

Sadly, the BJP which announced free Covid Vaccination even before vaccine was ready during Bihar elections has no qualms of celebrating the same when the billionth shot gets completed in a few days from now. Moreover, they also have no qualm in accepting that every petrol price increase is to compensate for "free" vaccination being given to all adults. If vaccine cost is being offset from fuel price, how can the government claim vaccination as free? Free education or skill development or even two square meals for the poorest of poor is indeed wise but extending them in kind and cash would make people lazy. It is time to bid goodbye to freebies and let the people understand the value of hard work.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A very good gesture by PK

'PK to turn Sanjeevaiah's house into memorial' (THI, Oct 18) is a good news. Damodaram Sanjeevaiah (DS) was a selfless dalit leader who strove for the uplift of the oppressed classes. He even as CM or AICC president didn't think of building a good house. In a lighter vein, when someone visited his house to find proof for a rumour of funds 'misappropriation,' to his astonishment, DS' mother was cooking in smoke and dust and there was not even gas to cook or any good utensils. Pawan's announcement to turn DS' house in Kurnool district into memorial is a good decision and it will inspire youth, social workers and aspiring benefactors to the oppressed. The house may be attached to a library and seminar hall for educating the youth and the social workers.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Plight of Hindus in Bangladesh

I am very disheartened and I hope the Government of Bangladesh will take strict action against extremists who are vandalising temples and provoking riots. The people of Bangladesh seem to have completely forgotten India's humongous role in its liberation from Pakistan in 1971. The Hindu population's dwindling numbers now stand at a mere seven per cent, as per the 2016 figures. Compared to this, Hindus accounted for 35 per cent of the population in the then Eastern Pakistan in 1947, which slumped to 20 per cent following the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. Indians must take the responsibility and send a strong message to Bangladesh that atrocities won't be tolerated against Hindus.

Manisha Panwar, Ujjain

Popularise Indian Medicines' products

Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited in Almora district in Uttarakhand is a premier company under Union Ayush Minstry for production of Ayurvedic medicines at economical prices and reliable purity and quality. But its products are not seen anywhere in the market except at the government dispensary of Delhi government. There also, not complete range of products especially pain-relief oil are always out of stock. Even the website of the company is not working so that desiring ones may be able to know its complete product-range and addresses of distributors and dealers. Union Ayush Ministry should ensure proper working of Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation with its website properly showing addresses of distributors and dealers for its entire product range.

Madhu Agrawal, Delhi