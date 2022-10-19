MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th October 2022

Remission in Bilkis Bano case: A parody of justice

That the Home Ministry gave its nod for the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case has been disclosed in the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government before the Supreme Court. Could it be termed as an achievement of a 'double engine sarkar'? The reason why the Modi government approved the release is not far to seek. It is explicable in terms of the religious identities of the perpetrators and the victims of the unspeakable crime of raping a pregnant woman and killing her kin including her 3-year-old child. The nod belied the claim that the Modi government treats people of all faiths equally. It exposed the true face of the ruling party. It did not jibe with the slogans Sabka Vishwas and Nari Shakti. Letting those who committed the crimes of rape and murder against members of a community go free is certainly not the way to win the confidence of that community or empower women. The talk of respect for women from the Red Fort is irreconcilable with the nod for the release of rapists. We are at a loss to understand how rapists and child killers can be released on the specious ground of 'good behaviour' on parole and as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The circumscription of justice by religion is the negation of the principle of equality before the law. It now falls on the Supreme Court to undo the parody of justice and ensure that convicted rapists and murderers are not freed before time for extraneous reasons.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Textbooks for medicines in all major Indian languages

At a time when imposition of Hindi at the national level is being talked about at length, such a move by the Education Ministry is a right step in the right direction. Learning in local language about medicine is rather hard task but once practised then it will go in a smooth way. Moreover, there are no substitute words for the medical terms and there is no other option but to use the English equivalent to make the students understand the terminology. However, within the next three years, India will offer textbooks for medicine, nursing, and pharmacy in all major Indian languages, confirmed reports. The high-powered Committee for Promotion of Indian Languages under the Ministry of Education is already in talks. Head of the Committee for Promotion of Indian Languages under the Ministry of Education says English will also remain available as an option. It is student's choice all the way from hereafter.

M R Jayanthi, Sion East, Mumbai

Paving way for globally coordinated law and enforcement

India is all set to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on 18th October in New Delhi. The meeting will be attended by 195 Interpol members of different countries. It is taking place in India after a period of 25 years and coinciding with celebrations for 75th year of India's independence. Interpol has a legacy of trust and reliability. This event will provide an opportunity to showcase the creamy layer in India's law and order system to the entire world. Also, it will pave the way for globally coordinated law and enforcement response to deal with the rising spectrum of crimes. On condition that proffering widest-possible mutual assistance between criminal police forces.

Tashi Baheti

Unity in diversity is essence of India, don't impose RSS motto

One Nation, One Language is a concept that Amit Shah, the union home minister is trying to impose consistently. In 2019, during his opening remarks at the Hindi Divas he said: "India is a country of different languages. Each language has its own significance However, it is imperative that the entire nation speak the same language, which will serve as its international identity. The most widely spoken language in India is Hindi, which has the power to unite the entire nation. The RSS's motto, "One Nation, One Language, One Culture," is in keeping with this. The attempts to impose Hindi will only cause strife and division in a multilingual, multicultural and diversified nation like India.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Upholding natural justice expected of from new CJI

The new 50th Chief Justice of India designate DY Chandrachud who will be in the highest seat of judiciary till November 10, 2024 and son of former CJI VV Chandrachud, 16th longest serving for 7 years and 5 months from 1978 to 1985. First time father and son duo decorated this august office and who overruled twice his father's judgments, is expected to exult glory genuinely with correct expositions quickly and within limited timeline without frequent adjournments. There are lakhs of civil and criminal cases pending in various courts since decades which should be disposed of swiftly according to law and upholding the principles of natural justice and continue the same spree and bring effervescence to him and the seat.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad