MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st August 2023

Team India no match for weak WI

Team India was no match for the weak West Indies side as we lost by 6 wickets with many overs left. Now, the blame game will start and the team management will point out the absence of both Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the major loss before the ODI World Cup in India in September this year. Thus, the so-called number one side lost to a team which could not qualify for the World cup and bowed out. Again, Jadeja is considered number done all-rounder but could not get a single wicket in 6 overs and could score 10 runs off 21 balls. The same team combination could not win an ICC sponsored tournament in the last 10 years but the same team persisted without a change.

Jayanthy CK Maniam, Ghaziabad

A baby not even worth an iPhone?

It’s shocking to read the distressing news report about an Indian couple in West Bengal who allegedly sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone 14. This raises serious questions about the value we place on human life. The revelation that the couple intended to use the money from this heart-wrenching act to travel and create content for social media platforms adds another layer of concern. Such actions, motivated by materialistic pursuits, show a concerning lack of empathy and ethical understanding. This incident also highlights the underlying issue of poverty in certain regions, such as in West Bengal, where families may be driven to extreme measures due to economic hardships.

Vishal Mayur, Tumkur

BJP rejig will make it easy for BRS

The rejig of BJP’s national team is an indication that the party is worried about its chances of retaining power at the Centre. More particularly in the case of Telangana, Bandi Sanjay as the State unit’s president had infused considerable enthusiasm among the party workers and succeeded in jolting the ruling BRS in GHMC polls held in December 2020. I think it is a suicidal ‘change’ of leadership in Telangana for BJP. In any case, G Kishan Reddy who rose from the ranks is no less a leader but then groupism within the party might affect the party’s performance in the assembly elections due in December 2023. With a triangular contest in the offing, and with both BJP and Congress riven by groupism, it may be a cake walk for the pink party.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Stay safe from seasonal ailments

As the rain continues, the mosquito populations thrive, raising the likelihood of contracting mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. To protect your children, it is crucial to apply insect repellents on their exposed skin and have them wear long sleeves and long pants while they are outdoors. Additionally, keeping windows and doors closed at dusk and dawn will help prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. By being vigilant and proactive, we can reduce the risk of illnesses and enjoy a safer rainy season. Furthermore, it is crucial to exercise caution with street food during this season. Insects breed rapidly, and fungi thrive in the damp conditions, posing a risk to food safety.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Curbing mobile mania an imperative

As an ideal, parents necessarily need to be role models for their school going children in every aspect and not get complacent, once they admit their wards into an academic institution of repute, as witnessed in a few instances. With the explosion of this modern personal epidemic of mobile phone for the last two decades, encroaching and eating away into everybody’s time and work, too, the parents’ alert supervision of their ward is all the more imminent. For this, both the parents need to shed their addiction, if any, to this new ‘devil’ so as to ensure the family morale very high by maintaining minimum usage of the mobile in the domestic sphere. Self-imposed discipline is the only insurance against excess co habitation with this newfound necessary evil.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

PM’s barbs at Oppn lack credibility

Apropos ‘Due respect to every Indian language under NEP: PM’ (30 July). PM Modi has said judging students on the basis of their language instead of capabilities is the biggest injustice to them. He further added those who do politics over language for their selfish interest to run “nafrat ki dukhan’ would have to shut shop. NEP was announced in a hurry during the peak of Covid when schools were closed and teachers were conducting online classes. The ground reality in schools, NEP is yet to be implemented in classrooms. There were many teachers who were on verge of retired were made to join course who are now retired. In central schools, vacancies are filled with ad-hoc teachers who have no idea about NEP and how to follow it in classroom. PM tries to turn everything eventful. No wonder he has brought in ‘nafrat’ narrative in his speech. I suggest he must first close Rajniti Ki Dukkan.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad