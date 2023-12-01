MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st December 2023

Wish single party rule, strong oppn

Telangana elections were completed peacefully on November 30. The result sealed in EVMs will be revealed on December 3. Election Commission, government, all contesting parties breathed fresh air, but severe tension will prevail till announcement of judgment. We are hoping for a single party win with a strong opposition to act as a check for highlighting lapses of ruling party. Unfortunately, our elections are totally linked with buying voters and this menace should be eliminated by educating the voters. And also slowly unwanted and unwarranted freebies must be withdrawn and replaced with creation of income by establishing micro industries in all mandals. New government should plan in this direction.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

SC sees red over hate speeches

The SC has said that action must follow on all kinds of hate speech. The SC made the observation, as it agreed to hear petitions seeking the establishment of a mechanism to curb hate speeches. “We cannot have a pan-India monitoring of the problem of hate speeches. In a country as big as India, there will be problems,” SC said. Especially, at the event of elections, political parties use hate speeches against each other for instigating people. Strict action must be taken against such leaders or speakers.

TKR Noori, Mumbai

Nation salutes Silkyara rescuers

The entire nation salutes and congratulates every individual and agency involved in rescuing 41 workers, who had been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for a fortnight. The incident, though a workplace disaster, has had the workers’ families and the entire nation on tenterhooks, fearing for the workers’ wellbeing. The mammoth and historic exercise will surely stand out as a benchmark involving worksite rescue operations. The fact that human endurance outdid machines added to the uniqueness, and eventual successful outcome of the operation.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

A herculean task carried out for 17 days to rescue 41 of our brothers from the Uttar Kashi Tunnel, was accomplished successfully. And this was possible because of these people who joined hands and relentlessly worked on this rescue mission. This land will remain indebted to all of them for bringing its sons safely back to her. It was simply an extraordinary, unexplainable, and unbelievable moment. Congratulations to all the teams that worked 24/7 to rescue the workers. It is also an example for all to keep their cool, patience, and faith in God in all adverse situations.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

Governors must shed partisan role

For a country like India with a huge geographical extent and rich cultural and social diversity, it’s essential to maintain a balance of power between different levels of government in order to ensure unity of the nation and well-being of its people. The constitutional post of Governor as a representative of the Centre was created to keep the newly formed states united while following the principles of federal democracy. For the spirit of democracy to be upheld, the elected government must be able to function at its best. Using this post of Governor for political game by stalling the process of law-making in states goes against the spirit of democracy. Person holding this post must ensure that they stay true to their constitutional duty and avoid playing power games with people’s will.

S Padmanabhan, Kochi

Manipur to have a lasting peace

It is a historic milestone that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a banned organisation, has agreed to renounce violence and decided to join the democratic mainstream of the country, after it signed a peace agreement in Delhi. It would surely serve as catalyst in establishing lasting peace in Manipur and that is what the country and people of Manipur have been fervently expecting an end to bloody and mindless clashes between the two ethnic communities in the state. It is not out of place in this context that the Congress and other INDI entities did their best to vitiate the situation, even stalling the proceedings of Parliament to score their brownie point on the Manipur issue, to tag the BJP in the process and paint it as villain.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad