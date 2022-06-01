MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st June 2022

Three years of YSRCP rule

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government assumed office on May 30, 2019 after getting landslide majority of 151 out of 175 Assembly seats in the elections. During these three years it faced many difficulties of which the pandemic is the most severe as it significantly affected economy. However even in these difficult days the government distributed nearly `1.40 lakh crore to the poor through DB. It also changed the grammar of the education and gave breath of life health sector through Nadu-Nedu programme.

In the employment side also, it provided employment to a good number youth in the name of village and ward secretariats. It established RBKs to take of interests of the farmers. It also did a great job of carving 13 districts into 26 districts to bring the administration easy access to the people. Very recently 17 people belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities were given cabinet births out of total 25 births.

Finally it may be rare coincidence that happened at the end of its three-year rule the Jagan Mohan Reddy government entered in to MoU with various business organisations in Davos for investment in the state with nearly `1 lakh crore. It slapped on the face of opposition which campaigned that the government is totally neglecting development front and focusing on freebies. However the government must focus on legal side also as it frequently receiving outbursts from the courts. Thus, remaining two years it must move cautiously

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Maintaining communal amity in Punjab

Even after the killing of famous singer Moosawala it is the utmost duty of every citizen of Punjab to maintain peace in the state. Even in 1984 when there were big riots in Delhi against the Sikhs there was no çommunal tension in Punjab. Also when there was terrorism in Panjab for one decade not even a single communal riot reported in Punjab and that shows deep binding between two communities.

Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was great votary of Hindu-Sikh unity and in this regard he had delivered statement in Parliament also. In the same way when once Indira Gandhi was advised by intelligence agencies to replace the Sikh security personnel then she totally refused to act upon their advice and in her last speech she had said that "every drop of her body is meant for national integration. "BJP had political alliance with Akali Dal from 1996 just to strengthen the unity between two communities due to the nationalistic approach of Parkash Singh Badal as well of top leadership of BJP which now separated on the issue of farmers agitation.

A few incidents of sacrilege happened in Punjab and it is the proof of strong bindings between two communities that none of religious as well as political leader spoke anything against each other. Identity of culprits in such cases is still unknown. These incidences show that some anti-social elements are trying to disturb the peace of the state and it is the utmost duty of each individual to be cautious about the nefarious designs of such elements. Punjab is a border state and there is very much likelihood that the terrorists operating from Pakistan may have involved in such anti national activities.

We have to keep in mind that peace had been maintained in the state by the strong efforts of all concerned and have to remain vigilant that some unwarranted elements may not take benefit of our peace loving people and such elements should be brought to the book and let us be united and defeat divisive forces. operating in the country.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Scrap sedition law

In the "S G Vombatkere vs Union of India, 2022", the Supreme Court ruled that the Section 124-A (Sedition Law) must be held in abeyance from an immediate effect and suspended all the pending criminal proceedings based on the law. This has come as a ray of hope.

While analysing closely, one may find that the roots of the sedition law are connected to the Rowlatt Act Of 1919 which was then passed by the British Parliament to suppress the voices of Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the growing nationalist upsurge in the country.

There is no need for such a suppressing colonial law in a modern constitutional democracy like India. The Centre has also changed its stance and has sought time from the apex court to reconsider the law. One hopes that the legislature abrogates the Section as it is now high time for India to shed the colonial baggage.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Appreciable move by Inter Board

We highly appreciate the Telangana government for its will to be modern and progressive. It is excellent that it will introduce new IT courses in intermediate. IT is high in demand all over the world. This move will help students immensely in the future career.

We suggest that Maths and computers go hand in glove. Hence Maths subject too should be there for IT students. However intermediate is just of 2 years duration. Hence size of syllabus must be lesser and reasonable to accommodate both IT courses and maths course.

Sahasra Nivriti Vishlesha, Secunderabad