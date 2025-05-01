MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st May 2025

US should stop interfering in India’s internal affairs

Amid rising tensions and the war-like situation between India and Pakistan, the US has no business to tell the two countries not to ‘escalate’ the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan is nothing but a direct interference in the internal matters of India. They must mind their own business, especially after Pakistani terrorists gunned down 26 defenceless tourists in Pahalgam district on April 22. I strongly feel that India must attack Pakistan using the latest weapons as was done by Indira Gandhi in 1971 that helped the creation of Bangladesh and the end of West Pakistan. It is high time Washington stops interfering in India’s internal matters and also refrain from giving insipid ideas.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Cong turns spokesperson for Pak

The ‘GAYAB’ poster issued by the Congress that is unmissably the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without head - an imagery to portray the PM to be running away from the present situation in the aftermath of Pahalgam was mischievous and unwarranted. The Congress is unwittingly playing into the hands of Pakistan, as the latter quotes Congress to be its ally whenever it suits its anti-India narrative. It is a different matter altogether that people look at such manipulative efforts with disdain. Congress has in a way become the spokesperson of Pakistan.

KV Raghuram, Wayanad

Time to hit Pakistan where it matters most

As India is steadily preparing for a showdown with Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident, repeated meetings of top officials of the cabinet and the defence forces have concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving them complete freedom to decide on the mode, targets and time of our response. The nation trusts the professional abilities of the armed forces, especially on delivering a crushing blow to terror activities originating from across the border. Till date, we have been enduring all these machinations.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

No politics on Pahalgam, please!

Our neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and China are all currently against India. There is no specific reason, but it is in their nature not to let others live in peace. For the last many decades, the treacherous thoughts of these three countries have become headache for India. Considering the current critical situation, it is a time to create an atmosphere and sow the seeds of patriotism among the youth. For this, all political parties in the country and the state must look to the interests of the country. Unfortunately, most political parties appear busy in garnering credit for everything. It is important to ponder over how to prevent future terror attacks. Unity and harmony must the driving force.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar, Vangani (East), Thane

Stop hatred among people

I would like to draw attention to the urgent need to promote unity and harmony in India. Today, hatred and division are spreading rapidly, fuelled by misinformation, prejudice, and intolerance. Strong measures must be taken to stop this. Firstly, education that emphasises mutual respect, history of coexistence, and constitutional values must be strengthened. Secondly, the media should promote positive stories of unity rather than sensationalising conflicts. Finally, political leaders must act responsibly, setting examples of inclusiveness rather than fuelling division for short-term gains. India’s true strength lies in its diversity and brotherhood. We must act now to preserve it.

Abu Asim, MMERC, Mumbai