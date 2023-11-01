MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st November 2023

Vote-bank politics in flaying India’s stand

Ref: ‘India reiterates zero tolerance to terrorism’ (Oct 30). If the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) fails to call out Hamas terror that proved the villain in the ongoing Hams-Israel conflict in Gaza, the relevance of the United Nations Organisation remains doubtful in addressing global problems brought about by the terror groups operating all over the world. The well-meaning exercise by Canada seeking explicit condemnation of Hamas has failed despite having the backing of over 35 Member States, including the US and India. The Congress criticism of India’s support for was astounding as one of its leaders, Rashid Alvi, said “How can India deviate from the professed policy and antagonise the Arab countries, that has been the trend and policy of India so far?” which speaks of the servitude of the Congress before terror, amounting to directly backing it.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

India’s decision to abstain from voting in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution was correct in the backdrop of what’s happening not just in Israel but also elsewhere. A resolution that sidesteps the trigger for the conflict is unacceptable. Back at home, the Opposition parties’ condemnation of India’s stand on UNGA’ resolution again points to vote-bank politics. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that she was “shocked and ashamed” that India had abstained from the voting. Clearly, her reaction as also of several other Opposition figures reflects a considered view of the popular Muslim mindset in India which is firmly with Hamas and the Palestinian people over whom the former rules with an iron hand. It is notable that the Congress party had maintained silence over the Hamas barbarity in Israel.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

All parties scramble for communal politics

It is easy to preach rather than practice and that is what is being witnessed in the reactions of political parties in the aftermath of the Kerala blasts. The CPM CM of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayaan assailed the union minister hailing from Kerala for blaming Muslim community for the blasts and other ‘secular’ parties joined the chorus. However the past reactions of ‘Secular’ Congress leaders and Left ideological leaders is no different when a minority community member was attacked earlier in northern BJP ruled states. They were known to accuse, without waiting for preliminary enquiry, BJP and Hindutva. Thus no party in the country ever missed a chance to consolidate their own religious vote banks whenever such violent incidents occurred. The only solution for pushing the communal agenda out is the enactment of common civil law. Such a law will help Indians to forget their religious identities and develop Indian identity.

Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

***

The explosions that killed 3, and injured many at a prayer meet of the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kerala on Sunday must be investigated threadbare in the interest of preservation of ‘terror-free’ atmosphere, and communal amity that the state has thus far been known for. Instead of believing the outlandish claims made by the so-called perpetrator of the blasts, every angle, including terror must be looked into. Allegations, and charges made by the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekharan and BJP National President JP Nadda of the state government, soft peddling on religious radicalization in the light of a Hamas leader allegedly allowed to address a gathering in Kerala reeks of political opportunism, amount to fishing in muddy waters.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Provide Kavach for railway passengers

As the death count climbs in the horrifying train accident that occurred on Sunday last, it is a clear revelation that the latest accident involving two passenger trains in Waltair division in Andhra Pradesh has once again put the spotlight on the lack of Kavach system designed to provide protection by activating the train braking system automatically in case of any possible collision. After every train accident, the railways statement that they would fix responsibility and streamline its working appears nothing but a lie. Besides deploying Kavach the density of traffic is high, it must step up field trials to prevent such accidents in the future.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad