MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th April 2025

Historic moment for Bharath’s civilisational heritage

Manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharath’s Natyashastra are among the 74 new additions to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register (MoW) this year from 72 countries and four international organisations. It is a proud moment for every Indian across the globe as both of them have nurtured civilisation, consciousness for centuries, and also their insights continue to inspire the world. The UNESCO launched the MoW program in 1992 with the aim of guarding against the collective amnesia, calling upon the preservation of the valuable archive holdings and library collections all over the world, and ensuring their wide dissemination. With the latest additions, the MoW Register now contains 570 entries, in which 14 entries added to this International register. This announcement came on World Heritage Day, April 18, 2025.

Bhagavad Gita : Traditionally attributed to the sage Veda Vyasa, Bhagavad Gita is a Sanskrit scripture comprising 700 verses that are organised in 18 chapters, embedded in the sixth book (Bhishma Parva) of the epic poem Mahabharata. This text dated to the first or second century BCE, is essentially a dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna, which took place just before the beginning of the Great War of Mahabharata. On the brink of war against members of his own family, Arjuna is suddenly overwhelmed with the prospect of what he is about to do. He expresses his misgivings to Krishna, his charioteer and guide, also an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna’s responses make the central themes of the Gita, the provide spiritual and ethical basis for leading one’s life. “Due to its philosophical breadth and depth, the Bhagavad Gita has been read for centuries across the globe and translated into many languages”, the UNESCO rightly cited.

Bharatha Muni’s Natyashastra: The sage Bharath’s Natyashastra is an ancient Sanskrit treatise on performing arts, comprising 36,000 verses known as the Gandharva Veda. The Natyashastra embodies a comprehensive set of rules that define Natya (drama), Abhinaya(performance), rasa(aesthetic expression), Bhava(emotion), and Sangita(music). Estimates for its date range from 500 BCE to 500 CE, Natyashastra is most notable for its exposition of the concept of ‘rasa’, literally “juice/essence”, which Bharata says is the goal of any performing art. The text provides comprehensive rules defining various aspects of Indian theatre, poetics, aesthetics, dance, and music.

These timeless works are more than literary treasures - they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that shaped Bharath’s worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express. Let’s celebrate this historic moment for Bharath’s civilisational heritage, eternal wisdom, and artistic genius.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Thimmapur, Karimnagar

Life on another planet?

The question whether we, the earthlings, are alone or have the ‘company’ of others in the universe continues to be asked by scientists and ordinary people alike. The question, ‘Could there be intelligent life or at least life elsewhere in the universe?’ goes without a clear answer as of now. Whatever, the possibility of extraterrestrial life appeals to human imagination.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge hold that the discovery of two chemicals – dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) – in the atmosphere of the distant exoplanet called K2-18b by them offers the clearest, strongest and most promising evidence yet of a possible signature of life beyond our solar system.

The planetary researchers at the university have analysed the images of starlight sent by the James Webb Space Telescope and detected the chemicals indicating possible existence of life on another far-away planet. On earth, these chemicals are produced by living organisms such as marine phytoplankton. It would be indeed a major breakthrough and a eureka moment if the DMS and DMDS are actually present and they are formed by ‘biological activity’ on the remote exoplanet. However, there is no definitive or conclusive proof that the chemicals are indicative of signs of life.

The K2- 18b sits on what astronomers call the Goldilocks zone; neither too hot nor too cold and its temperature could support water in its liquid form on the surface. However, it is premature to talk about the existence of conditions on K2-18b similar to those on earth or ingredients required for the evolution of life at this stage. K2-18b was in the news in 2023 when methane and carbon dioxide were detected in its atmosphere. The planet that is a potential candidate for ‘alien life’ is located 124 light-years or 1,173 lakh crore kilometres away from the Earth.

It is not yet time to scream “aliens” or “extraterrestrial beings”. But the search for a place, beyond the Earth, that hosts life, hitherto unknown to us, is to continue, given our consciousness, intelligence, curiosity and irresistible nature to unravel the cosmic mysteries.

G. David Milton

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

NASA’s discovery of molecules released by marine organisms on an exoplanet is indeed exciting. Hopes of finding our neighbours in outer space apart, the curiosity and hectic efforts to make contact with them on virtual front have been manifold among people on earth. Generally. a mountain out of a mole hill of astronomical discoveries is made by NASA and other space organisations, only to die down in course of time. Much news was read and heard about the existence of water and organic remains of microbes in 1990s and went into oblivion now.

If at all life exists on any exoplanet to as an advanced state as being conscious of their existence, those lived would have already made attempts to contact us.

If the life there is in primitive stage, it will take thousands of years to het details about them, even when the scientific and technological advancement here moves at thousand times more rapidly as it is moving now. Till then, we the people on earth have to find solace in enjoying poetry and other literature as we are doing now about the moon.

M. Chandrasekhar,Kadapa AP

Vice-president stoops to the level of a BJP recruit

The vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday 18 April questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the President to take decisions, which according to legal experts is "unconstitutional", and had never seen any Rajya Sabha chairperson make "political statements" of this nature. Dhankhar used strong words against the judiciary cannot be the spokesperson of the ruling party. He is the speaker of the House, not the speaker of one party. Dhankhar on Thursday questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the President to take decisions and said it was acting as a "super Parliament", and that the Supreme Court couldn't fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces. Dhankhar's strong words to the judiciary came during his speech to Rajya Sabha interns, days after the Supreme Court sought to fix a timeline for the President to grant assent to Bills passed by state assemblies and reserved for her consideration by state governors. The judiciary should not be attacked in this manner as the judiciary cannot defend itself. The polity must defend the judiciary. Independence of the judiciary is fundamental to democracy in the country. What is being done is unconstitutional.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

***

Lack of 'TIMELINE RESTRICTIONS ' make the situations chaotic. Instead of slamming SC's timeline suggestion for decision on bills, VICE PRESIDENT DHANKHAR should have taken the things in the right perspective and avoided the perturbing words like 'Super parliament' and 'Firing a nuclear missile against democratic forces'. The dignitary should have talked courteously,as there could be a healthy discussion on the issue. Also the guideline issued by the SC is well within the provisions of our constitution.

In past , time and again our SC has acted as a saviour for the masses, delivering timely, incisive and bold judgements that had saved the country from dire situations. Sadly, today the nation finds itself at a critical juncture, with the political landscape being increasingly divisive. The impactful judgements which are for the overall betterment of the country should be welcome by one and all.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, New Upkar nagar, Ludhiana