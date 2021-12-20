MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th December 2021

A clear and present danger

Research findings indicate that Omicron infects and multiplies in the human bronchus and it does not easily infect the lower lungs. While it replicates around 70 times higher in the airways than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus it replicates more than ten times lower in the lung tissue than the original virus in a day's time. People with less immunity run the risk of developing severe disease. The greatest worry is that Omicron could partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infections. The variant is still in its 'nascent' stage to comprehend and assess fully its impact on health. Given the interconnections between different parts of the world, Covid-19 has to be combated both locally and globally. Vaccine inequity gives room for the virus to mutate into new forms. The Omicron threat is real in India as in the rest of the world. It is cause for concern that the number of Omicron cases is on the rise in India.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Promote spirit of solidarity

International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year on December 20 to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, especially in the global arena. Solidarity is an awareness of shared interests, creating a sense of unity in societies. As per the United Nations (UN), the day is marked to celebrate unity in diversity that is present across the globe. The day reminds people all over the world about the need for unity and serves as a reminder to governments to respect their commitment to international agreements and raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity. This year's focus is mainly on the eradication of poverty and promoting human and social development in developing countries. It is our responsibility to remind the importance of the day to every citizen and to spread awareness among people of their duties and how unity works to make a better world with happiness.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

EC should be independent, assertive

Instead of reading too much between the lines over informal meetings of EC Chairman and the members with PMO, what needs to be focussed is how the Commission will function before, during and after the ensuing assembly polls. If the result is one-sided with clear cut majorities, EC can heave a sigh of relief but if it is a close shave, it will face the brunt and become a scapegoat for all the good things or misdemeanours in the process. In the last Bihar elections, a big question arose over the role of EC ending up in a good number of issues in courts. Since EC's relationship with the government matters a lot in the smooth conduct of elections, it should not overlook its autonomy, powers and no-nonsense approach towards one and all. EC will be under scanner from all stakeholders and hope its functioning would be independent and assertive.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Raise marriage age of women

The Union government must certainly pass the Bill which proposes to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. It is a common practice existent in many parts of the country to marry off girls at an age when they should be either pursuing education, or a vocation to make themselves self-reliant. Many of them, after marriage, are either forced to stop working or studying by their husbands or the latters' families. In the meantime, they become mothers at a tender age at which they are ill-prepared to take on the huge responsibility of motherhood. The Center, through progressive laws, must lighten the yoke women are forced to shoulder right from the womb to often premature tombs.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Dur-Up-Yogi Sarkar in UP

This refers to "UP+Yogi= Upyogi" (THI, Dec 19). PM's team always tries to give a new acronym either to press his own party or attack the opponents; this time, they have given him "Up+Yogi= Upyogi" (Useful) which made Akhilesh retort he is "Un-Upyogi" (useless). However, as far as I can see for a section of people in UP over the last five years, the BJP government led by Yogi is more "Dur-Up-Yogi = Durupyogi (misuse!). We could see how the administration and police are being misused. People want to see Bharart and UP Sarkar and not Modi or (Up) Yogi Sarkar.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad