MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th January 2021

A victory which will be savoured forever!

After the match-saving innings by Vihari and Ashwin at the Sydney test, yet another record partnership in the first innings by Shardul and debutant Sundar helped post a fighting total after India was struggling at 186 for 6 in the Brisbane test clearly reveals that India has a good depth in both batting and bowling departments. After Siraj and Shardul restricted Aussies by splendid bowling in the second innings, India was set with a formidable target.

However India team batting sensibly through brilliant display by Gill, Pujara and Pant finally breached the Australian fortress by scripting a historic and stunning test and series win. As India's memorable show in the midst of abuse and injury against Aussies in Australia reveals India's depth in both batting and bowling, it will go down in the annals of Indian test history as one of the greatest wins.

In short, India team under Rahane showing guts throughout helped India lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy, congratulations to boys for carving an epic win at Gabba which will be deeply etched in the memory of all lovers of cricket and fans alike for generations.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

II

The victory of Indian cricket team in fourth test match against Australia at its own turf, and claiming the series is amazing. The team has tasted victory for the first time at the Gabba stadium after thirty two years, despite the absence of crucial players.

All the team members, especially Rishab Pant,Pujara and Gill have exhibited the streaks of superior skills, team spirit, grit and perseverance to come out as a winning team. Kudos to the team India.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

III

It is heartening to note that Team India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by winning the Brisbane test with three wickets in hand, clinching the series by 2-1. With an inexperienced team, with no star players to mention, this feat is really marvellous. It is really historic.

Sundar, Natarajan, Thakur& Siraj are all assets of Team India. This win is a reward for tolerance of the Indian team and its people, despite racial discrimination abuses faced by our players on and off the ground. Hope more fascinating cricket is in store for the Indian cricket lovers in future.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

IV

On 19th December 2020, the Indian cricket team capitulated for 36 all out and even the ardent supporters had written off the team as non-performers on overseas conditions. Exactly after one month on 19th January, 2021 we saw thunder down under and Rahane's team saw the renaissance of Indian cricket.

The transformation of the game and its total change all seen during the pandemic under the bio bubble conditions. After the first test set back and the abject surrender at Adelaide, the played with a different captain and fresh set of players all saw a great comeback and in Brisbane we were all bemused and bewildered at our youngsters performing at the highest level.

C K Subramanian, Mumbai

V

What a stunning comeback by Indian test team, they turned the tables against the Kangaroos and won series with 2-1 lead. What started as impossible even to draw the match playing full day proved to be the victorious one to India. All are shocked and elated at the chiselling performances of the Indian stars that too on a foreign pitch .All deserve a big' hurrah' for winning the series against Australia in style.

Ramakrishna M, Kakinada