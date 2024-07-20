MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th July 2024

Going overboard on Usha Chilukuri

This refers to news “Mana Telugammayi Usha Chilukiri soon in White House” (17 July). While it would be indeed good to find a second Indian (Telugu) origin person will be in White house. Similar headlines were seen when Kamala Haris of Tamil origin became the Vice President. As the VP of US her allegiance was always for US as a citizen of that country. What can Usha Chilukuri do as the wife of US Vice President? We can’t blame them as officially neither of them could influence US policy for the benefit of India. Let’s not go overboard.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Unacceptable apartheid by UP govt

The instruction by the Uttar Pradesh police that eateries on the Kanwar yatra route display the names of owners and employees prominently has appalled all believers in the equality of religions. It is nothing short of blatant religious discrimination and enforcement of food apartheid. It is one more example that the BJP cannot do without politics of exclusion. It gives rise to the fear that we are again headed to days of social strife. It is an undisguised and naked attempt to isolate food stalls run by Muslims and a clear caution against consuming food from outlets run by Muslims. It is a flagrant call to boycott Muslim vendors and deprive them of their livelihoods. It is no different from the ‘Judenboycott’ in Nazi Germany.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Praying for peace in BJP, as there is every chance of pent-up anger among its cadre and junior leaders erupting, if the leadership doesn’t own accountability. Hindutva is noble. But spreading discord and disharmony in society in the name of Hindutva can cascade into catastrophe. It is a warning signal for BJP to walk the talk.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

TG loan waiver exclusions worrisome

The guidelines issued for the Telangana farmers’ loan waiver through a GO are aimed at reducing the number of beneficiaries to minimum through various filtration means. The waiver criterion is based food security card popularly known as ration card. In fact, several people have been waiting for the ration cards for the last 10 years. But the CM clarified later that the ration card was only for identification of the beneficiary. Further, the waiver scheme has not included tenant farmers, cultivation by SHGs etc. The biggest flaw in the scheme is not covering rescheduled loans as they cross the maximum limit of ₹ 2lakhs with interest. I think it is better to implement scheme based on original loan taken by the farmers.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (NTR dt)

Biden should bid adieu to Prez race

Joe Biden, the incumbent President of US, has made himself a controversial figure failing to consolidate his own image on one hand and that of his country on the other. Biden’s handling of internal as well as external issues never touched the zenith level as expected of him. And his failure during that “debate” with Trump exposed chinks in his diminishing armoury due to old age. Moreover, psephologists in the US are already writing him off even as Trump is expected to triumph following the failed assassination attempt at Butler. Therefore, Biden should gracefully retire from politics. A defeat to end his political career does not sound well.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Kick off democratic process in J&K

This has reference to your editorial on “Revival of terror in J & K: Will PM walk through talk?” (July 18). The frequent terror attacks killing our jawans and policemen are growing unabated in the state. Restoration of peace in the state is a must in the after abrogation of Art. 370. Our defence minister said earlier that terrorists would not be spared and they would be killed at their door step without hesitating to cross the border. Mere words do not suffice. The silence of the NDA government on terror killings in Jammu is not quite understandable. Terror should be dealt with an iron hand. Pakistan should be paid back in its own coin.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

The government was too hasty in claiming that terrorism was on its last legs in J&K due to abrogation of Article 370. There has been a definite rise in the terror attacks in the region. The death of so many of our brave soldiers has left many in shock because the PM Modi was perceived as a strong leader. Pakistan has its own internal problems. Despite that they are fueling terror activity in J&K. As your edit mentions, it is hard to understand how the terrorists are able to operate even with a security blanket covering the region. There is no alternative to starting the political process, if peace is to be established.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai