MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th November 2024

Telangana: Right move to promote EVs

Telangana has announced a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs) purchased and registered in the state until December 31, 2026 ¹. This exemption applies to various types of EVs, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles, private cars, electric three-seater auto-rickshaws, electric light goods carriers, electric tractors, and electric buses is a right step in the right direction for promoting green cover. The exemption is initially valid for 2 years, and it’s unclear if it will be extended or made lifetime. Lifetime taxes are applicable in Telangana, similar to Karnataka’s 15-year validity. This exemption is a great initiative to promote the adoption of eco-friendly transportation in Telangana. Sooner or later other states will follow similar strategy for promoting green cover.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Sion East Mumbai

Complete failure of double engine govt in Manipur

It refers to “Manipur relapses into internecine bloodletting”. Manipur has been burning since May 2023 and murder, abduction, rape and arson, it has seen it all. The strife torn northeastern state has also witnessed complete apathy of the double engine of central and state government. And the government’s actions have been restricted to empty rhetoric, imposing internet ban and issuing vague promises of dialogues. Centre’s move to bring warring communities to the negotiating table has not inspired confidence. What is really baffling is that Prime Minister Modi has not bothered to visit the state. And surprisingly BJP has reposed the trust in Biren Singh, conveniently ignoring his lapses and the growing clamour for his removal. He must be shown the door without any further delay. Confidence building measures with affected groups should be carried out as ethnic identities have played a great role in socio economic life of Manipur.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

Apropos ‘Manipur relapses’ the double engine government seems to have been completely derailed by what is happening in Manipur. By refusing to visit Manipur, the PM Modi has left himself open to criticism which will continue forever. Besides blaming the Congress for legacy issues, the BJP spokespersons have little to say to the media. Tribal loyalties are very strong in the North East and if other tribes get sucked into the confrontation that is continuing in Manipur; the entire nation could be destabilised. Attacks on the political establishment are dangerous signs. Only sending extra troops to Manipur is not likely to solve the problem. It is also a complete mystery why the CM continues in the state, when we have the BJP pressing for resignations of CM from other states and parties at the most minor cases in failing to do their duty.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

Even after more than a year, Manipur smouldering in ethnic conflict brings to the fore the fragility and fragmentation of the social fabric arising out of ethnic diversity thereby clearly revealing the extremely vulnerable situation in the state is disturbing and disquieting. Despite a meeting between MHA and representatives of Meiteis and Kukis in August, the current situation in Manipur is volatile and complex even as conflict intensified ethnic divisions and mistrust due to militant groups on both sides dictating terms resulting in seriously weakening social cohesion and making reconciliation efforts increasingly difficult. All said and done, it is high time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene immediately to end violence and bloodshed plaguing the state after state government at wits’ end and efforts of MHA could not be able to stop the violent clashes.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

***

In the ongoing recurring ethnic conflicts in Manipur over last one and half years, both central and state governments did not resort to any emergency measures for either conducting peace talks or to instill mutual confidence with participation of warring communities of Meiti and Kukki, hitherto. Despite lapse of long period since occurring racial riots getting world attention PM has not visited the region hitherto. and despite worsening law and order Centre has failed to dismiss state government yet again.

Jayashree Thampi, Thirvananthapuram