MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th Sep 2025

Good cartoon on ECI-Rahul

The cartoon by Manjul (THI Sept19) bearing a single line satire “Rahul Gandhi knows nothing, “Theft” is an art, citing mricchakatika speaks volumes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the custodian of the Representation of People Act 1951. The Constitution bestows accountability to conduct free and fair elections. However, many wonder whether elections are being conducted in a fair manner.

The ECI needs to clarify and come clear as their unilateral actions lack transparency. Hopefully, the poll body will respond aptly and comprehensively to every query raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Politics of blatant hatred on the rise

Apropos ‘Charlie Kirk, the politics of hate and the perils of violence’ (THI Sept 18. His assassination wasn’t America’s first instance of trigger-pulling. It was the manifestation of politics of blatant hatred. It isn’t America’s malady alone, but a worldwide phenomenon. India witnessed similar outpouring of politically coloured angst in her neighbourhood when Nepal’s government was overthrown by a disillusioned Gen Z. Hate-politics and disrupting political discourse returns to their propagators like a yo-yo.

Political culture in which different opinions are debated on healthily, with the opposition agreeing to disagree in civilized and decorous disposition begets a generation worth belonging to. Though utopian in the present times of muscular nationalism and patriotism bred on use of force and spilling blood, every attempt to achieve it is worth a try.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Surgery without borders

A scalpel in Gurugram, a baby in Hyderabad and yet, life was saved. The recent telesurgery on the world’s youngest patient, performed across 1,600 km, is not just a miraculous treatment, it is magic woven with science. Hyderabad has given the world proof that healthcare knows no borders when technology is in a surgeon’s hand.

This achievement is more than a surgery, it is a story of hope, where 5G becomes the new lifeline and robots become bridges between life and death. Such milestones assure every parent that no matter how far the doctor is, healing can still be just a connection away. A cable carried hope, a robot carried skill, and a doctor carried life itself across 1,600 km. This is not just surgery, it is history, where science turns distance into proximity.

Kalisetti Soumya, Hyderabad

Promote Indian women cricketers

I feel that every media organisation must duly highlight the achievements of Indian women cricketers and not just those of the men. Indian women won the cricket ODI (2nd) match against Australia by a massive 102 runs to level the series. Sadly, this great win was given as a short news item by all the media. In contrast, Indian men winning the match against Pakistan was given as big news.

One should understand that it was a morale- booster for Indian women just as their World Cup is to begin on September 30. Smriti Mandhana smashed a magnificent century (77 balls), while Australia was subject to the dubious distinction of their worst ever ODI defeat (102 runs).

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61

Rain havoc-Permanent solutions needed

Hyderabad has once again witnessed severe disruption of normal life, particularly in low-lying areas where rainwater entered homes, leaving families stranded and their belongings damaged. Waterlogging and inundation across major localities not only created hardships for residents but also led to massive traffic snarls, delaying emergency services and posing grave risks to daily commuters.

For several years now, citizens have been bearing the brunt of overflowing drains, battered roads, and flooding in colonies. It is time the GHMC adopts long-term, sustainable solutions rather than go for temporary fixes. Improving the city’s drainage infrastructure, desilting stormwater drains before the rains, and planning for better road quality are crucial. Hyderabad is a growing metropolitan city, and such disruptions tarnish its image while severely affecting the lives of its people.

Lipika Gunti, Hyderabad