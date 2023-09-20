MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th September 2023

People’s verdict is CBN’s arrest politically vindicative

When all big officials linked with Skill Development Corporation (SDC) like Siemens Company have openly come forward condemning any kind of malpractice in the corruption case as no substantial evidence could be produced by the government officials. Since the case is under subjudice in High Court of AP, it is too early to comment on this issue. But all supporters of Telugu Desam Party in AP, America, Australia, Singapore etc., have firmly stood on their stand saying ‘I am with CBN’ and such type of boldness and bolstering was never seen before by people of various walks of life. Right or wrong court will decide, but morally as things stand now, people’s court feels that CBN’s arrest is politically vindicative and classified under revenge politics.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Siraj’s fiery spell a big moment to treasure

Mohammad Siraj’s fiery spell in the Asia Cup final is a big moment to treasure for the team and the bowler in particular who took a career best six wickets and also became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over. The Hyderabadi player’s performance is really an unprecedented achievement which should give a tremendous boost to the confidence level of the Indian team ahead of the World Cup starting next month. Though the world cup is a tougher assignment with formidable teams participating, Indian team on a cloud nine after winning the Asia Cup for the Eighth time demolishing Sri Lanka by ten wickets must continue to keep the spirit high by playing to its full potential in every match in the coming world cup with batters and bowlers in good form.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

II

Indian sport had a lot cheer about last Sunday when the men in blue won the Asian Cup for the eighth time. This was made possible by a magical spell of seam and swing bowling by Mohammed Siraj who claimed 6 wickets. The paltry total of 50 posted by the defending champions was scored by India without much sweat. What was most heartwarming was the gesture by the organisers to recognise the yeomen service of groundsmen who did an exemplary job in the rain-affected series by presenting them a fat cheque at the awards ceremony. It was nice to see the unsung heroes being conferred due recognition.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

III

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj created record in the history of cricket by taking six wickets and dismissing Lanka in 15.2 overs to a meagre total of 50 runs in the Asia Cup final. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill completed the formality by scoring 51 runs needed to win the final. This one day international is a memorable one in the history of cricket and be remembered by one and all in the country. Congratulations to India for winning the Asia cup final in a world record fashion against Sri Lanka. Let us wish that India will continue the winning streak in the upcoming cricket World Cup and win the title as hosts.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Old Parliament a historical monument

This has reference to a timely and appropriate tribute to old monument nearly a century old British legacy Parliament Building inaugurated by Lord Irwin in 1927 (A repository of India’s democracy, Sept 18). This marvellous engineering monument must be used either for hospital or for any other useful purpose. Coming generations must know where Indian Constitution was born, where democracy was made mother of this mighty, cultural, devotional, secular and sovereign nation and where constitution was adopted and enacted for a bright Republic and where many Prime Ministers and Presidents made their reverberating speeches that have paved the path for people’s progress. Let us trust that new shrine of democracy will shine with lofty decisions that matters most.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad