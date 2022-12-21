MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st December 2022

One more election freebie

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot plunged the state into election mood by announcing 12 gas cylinders at Rs 500 per cylinder for a year to poor families enrolled under the PMUY during Rahul's BJY in the state. It is quite contrary to the view expressed by the apex court as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding freebies so as to grab votes in the elections. It seems Ghelot has took a revolutionary decision as the present price of each LPG subsided cylinder is Rs 1100 under. So, the Rajasthan government has to bear Rs 600 per a cylinder from its budget under the newly announced scheme. Further, it is an established norm across the nation announcing freebies and winning the elections. This trend is making the State's financial position highly deplorable day by day. As such the state governments are resorting to heavy loans wherever they are available even at the exorbitant interest rates. It leads to not only paucity of funds for infrastructure but also causing inflationary trends in economy. It will be the reason for economic rescission, unemployment etc. Thus it is better to form national committee to monitor these type of freebies and check the financial visibility of the particular state to ground a scheme that is announced in view of elections. Otherwise India will become Sri Lanka very soon.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Salvo of accusations not ultimate solution

The recent, heated exchange between India and Pakistan at the UN Security Council, going beyond the theatrics, is a stark reflection of how bitter the two countries' relations are, and how hard it might be for the tensions to thaw. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism which Pakistan Foreign Minister attacked Indian Prime Minister. The world should come together to tackle terrorism from the grassroots level. In such attacks human lives are lost. There is no value for human life. The tug of war and the war of words is not the ultimate solution. Human life is very precious and we should learn to live in peace and tranquility. The war between Russia and Ukraine clearly indicated that war is not the ultimate solution to all the problems.

CK Subramaniam, West Chennai, TN

FIFA WC 2022 - best ever finals held

The FIFA World Cup finals on December 18 produced one of the most exciting matches the game has ever produced. In the game that witnessed fortunes seesawing between the two finalists, the magic of Argentina prevailed over the clinical efficiency of defending

champions, France. The cup which ultimately belonged deservedly to Argentina after 36 years seemed to glitter more from the hands of Lionel Messi, who was given a befitting farewell from the football stadia. The Football-crazy people across the world will definitely

miss the 'magician Messi'. Can the French captain, Mbappe, who people believe will eventually don Messi's shoes live up to their expectations? Hope he truly does.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Team Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Final at Qatar after 36 Years beating France .It was a thrilling match and the best World Cup Final ever. Lionel Messi deserves the Win. He is a legend and an inspiration for millions of youngsters and football lovers all over the World. It was a crowning glory to his illustrious career. He enjoys a cult status after Maradona. As the World Champion he exudes confidence and commands respect .The way he allayed his teammates and turned out the prospects is commendable. Congratulations Messi .The genius will continue to inspire us ,leaving his rich legacy behind.

Parimala G Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Disunity in Congress is not new

From the time Revanth Reddy was appointed Telangana Congress President, dissident group started its activities against him by leveling allegations. A few long standing seniors like Komati Reddy, Rajagopal Reddy, Marri Sashidhar Reddy embraced saffron party. Rajiv Gandhi's exclusive call to all party personnel to maintain unity leaving behind all their grudges and differences in order to return to power particularly in Telangana State is not taken care of. But they defied

the dictum of their national leader. These disgruntled and disheartened lots are not against Congress Party but against present PCC President. Congress lost its identity in Andhra Pradesh and it is forfeiting its stand in Telangana also. Congress Party itself is solely responsible for its lapses.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secundrabad