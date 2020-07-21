MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2020

Technology makes life much easier

There were times when technology would give rise to endless debates on whether it was a boon or a bane. Today such debates are redundant. Technology has provided efficiency that human mind can never match and intelligence that the human race can harness for its benefit. It has made humans rise to the next level of empowerment.

It has propelled many nations to the zenith of prosperity. It surely is the biggest boon for mankind. People sitting at home during the present lockdown are connected to the entire world 24/7. They get all the necessary news about coronavirus sitting in the safe confines of their home.

Various awareness programmes on TV and other digital media platforms allow people to overcome the fear of the virus, at the same time it makes them confident and cautious about methods of dealing with the deadly pandemic. Professionals are working from home without wasting any time. They are proving themselves to be equally productive even during these adverse times.

Teachers are in touch with their students keeping them engaged with assignments using various technical tools. Technology has indeed proved itself to be a miracle which has brought the world closer turning it into a closely-knit global village brimming with humanity.

K Parthipan, Safilguda, Hyderabad

China is not trustworthy

This is with reference to the column by Dr Bharath Jhunjhunwala 'China and the US: Whom to befriend (July 20)?" At present, India's relations with China are not that cordial given their war mongering with us.

Besides, the columnist omitted many points as to China's behavioural attitude. It is spreading its dominance in the Pacific and Indian oceans and also pocketing some Arabic counties in the name of Asia's road connectivity to the east Asian countries encroaching territorial land in Pak occupied Kashmir.

The moot point is trust. If we assess that China is more dangerous than US, it is a candid fact too. The faulty foreign policy fallowed all these years by various Central governments is to be blamed first.

The best way is to correct our faulty approaches. Already world at large is questioning China for the spread of Covid-19. It is sheer foolishness on our part to try to befriend China.

Chivukula Rama Mohan, Visakhapatnam

Govts responsible for bad condition of Delhi roads

This refers to the report 'Two dead as heavy rain floods Delhi roads' (Delhi edition, July 20).

In monsoon, the roads become ponds in Delhi and in two to three hours of rain, the roads get filled with water and the cars get washed away in water. This shows the inability of the in providing the basic infrastructure to the people.

The government spends crores of rupees on the sewerage system, but that money swallowed by ruling party leaders and big officials, due to which Delhi becomes a huge pond in 2-3 hours of rain. If this is the situation of India's capital, then what would be the condition of other small cities and towns in the country?

Both the Central and the State governments are responsible for this. The government should now pay strict attention to the sewerage system and make public works done without any corruption by forming a strong team.

Neha Jamal, Punjab

Govt should clear ambiguity over UG, PG final exams

This is regarding the ongoing issue pertaining to the schedule of the final year examination. I agree that marks play an important role in everyone's life, but in the present scenario, where the Covid-19 is surging ahead like without any control, it would be an uphill task for the college managements to conduct the final year exams especially the UG, PG courses by maintaining social distance.

On the other hand, even students are reluctant to take the exams as they feel that the college management would assess the students, based on the previous performance and internal marks due to the prevailing situation. In my view, the students who reside in rural areas where there is no or poor internet connection may not take the exams.

I think the government is keeping the students perplexed. It is quite unclear if the government is going to conduct the exams or not. If yes, will it be through online or offline or blended. I think the government should take up this matter seriously and form a committee to come up with a proper solution, else the lives of the future citizens of this country will be at stake.

Sajeeda Begum, B K Bazaar, Khammam