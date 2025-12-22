MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd December 2025

Ode to mathematical genius Ramanujan

The National Mathematics Day, observed every December 22 in honour of the mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan, is a celebration of his monumental legacy that has influenced mathematicians worldwide. National Mathematics Day was first observed on December 22, 2012, to commemorate the great man’s 125th birth anniversary. His contributions that have enriched mathematics all over, include the number theory, infinite series, elliptical functions, Ramanujan number (1729), Gama theory, partition series, and continued fractions. The theme for this year’s celebration is aptly titled “Mathematics, Art and Creativity”, which emphasises how mathematical principles underpin advancements in science, technology, innovation and his approach to problem-solving. Elected as a member of the prestigious London Mathematical Society in 1917 and a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1918, the Erode-born Ramanujan returned to India in 1919, where his health deteriorated and passed away on April 26, 1920, at the very young age of 32 years. However, his achievements in the field of maths are still highly regarded across the globe.

Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy,Karimnagar

Don’t segregate AP and TG artists

It hurts every sensible Telugu, including from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to note that a section of people made a hue and cry over the installation of a statue of SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) in Ravindra Bharathi. They argued that SPB did not sing a song in favour of separate Telangana. I visited a few places like Adilabad and Karimnagar, among others before the bifurcation and noticed that there was abject poverty in rural Telangana and folklore highlighting the ‘inequality’ to Telangana region. Of course, as a separate State, Telangana has made marked progress but one cannot ignore the fact that only Hyderabad was developed as an iconic city. Meanwhile, there is a need to stop the animosity among those from the two States. Great poets like Dasaradhi and C Narayana Reddy were never treated as ones belonging to Telangana. Actors like Dr Prabhakar Reddy and Kantha Rao were owned by us equally. Ghantasala remains a priceless gem for all of us. If Andhras disown the great poet Pothana as he was from Telangana it puts a slur on the bonanza of literature. The versatile SPB should be owned by all Telugus. Vande mataram Srinivas hails from a place near Khammam and yet we acclaim his talent in Andhra Pradesh. Lest one forges. Ravindra Bharathi traces its name to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

Revanth right in mooting

anti-hate speech law

It is commendable that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has resolved to bring in a stringent anti-hate speech law, like the one in Karnataka. This will be a progressive move politically too as this will deter political parties from playing the ‘religion’ card to polarize voters. On their part, the voters need to exercise their franchise for development and get influenced or carried away by caste or religion rhetoric.

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad.

Cong should appreciate VB-G RAM G

This refers to news of Congress Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi, criticising VB-G RAM G, the new name for MGNREGA, with new and innovative revision in the Bill. In fact, the proposal to extend employment days from the present 100 days to 125 should have been appreciated by the Congress. This is more as the Union Government cited various anomalies in MGNREGA funds that were diverted and misused by several states. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s take on this issue is ludicrous and laughable. The ‘ready to brave bullets’ remarks can ignite public unrest and create chaos in the country.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Parents must monitor kids’ social media use

Australia has banned the use of social media for children under the age of 16 years, while Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, X and Reddit remain banned. This decision has raised several eyebrows even as reports are that many countries, including India, are trying to follow suit. There is no denying that social media usage is taking a toll on teens’ mental health and reducing their attention spans. While Canberra’s decision is a welcome one, the million-dollar question is whether the ban will. Banning SM platforms, and sparing dating sites and gaming platforms, may not be the solution. The answer lies in stricter parental control and monitoring. Children must be educated about digital literacy, the pros and cons of overuse of social media, exposure to violent and obscene content, cyberbullying and online gaming. I personally feel that access to social media should be made a paid channel. This way when teens want to open social media accounts, they would need permission from their respective parents, who vcn understand their children’s intent. A blanket man may not be the right answer. The onus is on parental control.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad-50