MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd February 2021

Unsung heroes deserve a little push

It is a matter of great relief that in these times of selfishness and gluttony, there are some good Samaritans who care for the needy. For instance, I have witnessed acts of humanity and compassion in a remote village called Fatehpur in Mahbubnagar district where I have been working for the past five years as a teacher. Shiva Kumar is a 27-year-old, young, soft minded, socially active person who is an R M P doctor and a lab technician, basically belonging to an agriculture family. His family income may not be more than Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. He is giving free medical advice to the poorest of poor in the village and every year adopting an orphan child. He is providing shelter, food and education to those who in need with his own hard-earned money. Presently he is giving shelter, food and education to the two more children who are orphans. Besides this, he says his parents and his wife also treat the children as their family members and Shiva Kumar's mother is very particular regarding these children. She does not allow us to call them as orphans. Saibaba is another youngster who belongs to the same village, professionally agriculturist whose income is not more than Rs 1.5 lakhs per annum. He brought a child from a railway station who was crying helplessly at the age of 8 and was unable to say his address to drop him back to his parents. Saibaba gave him shelter, food and education up to 8th class and treated him as his family member. Later with the help of Aadhaar ID number from our school, he found the boy's address and handed him over to his parents at the age of 16. Saibaba finally gave happy end to the boy's childhood. We have to learn the helping nature, humanity and kindness from Shiva Kumar and Saibaba. If people like Shiva Kumar and Saibaba are present in every village of Telangana, there is no need of Aasara scheme, orphanages and old age homes.

A Vidyasagar Rao, Malkapur, Mahbubnagar dist.

Schools should be closed in view of Covid-19

With the gradual rise in daily Covid-19 active cases across the country, the Ministry of Education should take a call on closure of schools by March end as a precautionary measure and promote students of 1 to 9 to the next class. The CBSE board which generally ends academic year by March end has postponed it by one month this year. School going children would be the worst affected in the hot month of April amid the second wave of pandemic. It is time the concerned officials took a decision soon in this regard.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool, AP

Hollow promises, hoodwinking politicos

We see regularly some type of elections everywhere in India. Common man has his everyday challenges such as unemployment, poverty, high price rise and many more, in addition to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, politicians are busy with their tours, travels, sops, promises, claims, criticisms and many more useless things. They are blinded, irresponsible, directionless and lack true wisdom. Politicians have no idea of common man's difficulties. They appear as the best character actors and actresses. They should be bestowed with Grammy Awards for their excellent acting skills. All the parties had been given enough chance to do good work for the needy. All failed. Selfishness is prevailing every nook and corner. Common man's life continues to remain the same. Now, people are tired of these politicians. Electronic media and print media should avoid political criticisms and claims in the valuable spaces and time. Their manifesto and their promises are lies. We need pure and clean politicians to save our great country and democracy, which is not going to be reality any time soon.

D Kishan Prasad Rao, Thimmapur Mandal,Karimnagar dist

High time we resisted political farce

The promise of freebies has rightly been castigated by all. It is tantamount to bribery. But our political leaders are unsure of their victories, so the various promises. What about the promises of top politicians to stop floods in Assam or have single phase elections in Bengal? Elections should be fought on basis of ideology and where the nation wants to go in the next five years. Not this kind of farce where it seems gladiators are fighting in the arena to take the spoils of war.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Poor health services need a thorough makeover

A recent demise of a family member downgraded the respect I had for medical services. Sudden uneasiness my uncle faced (that led to his death) had me rushed to several hospitals and local clinics with a hope to get a medical personnel to check my uncle's condition and to confirm the bad news. My whole experience cuts down my story into two points, first, there should be a separate staff member available at hospitals to visit and confirm the news. Second, emergency service call operators must be fluent in local dialect and not just in regional language.

Mohd Bilal Mehdi, Hyderabad