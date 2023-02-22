MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd February 2023

Trace Abul Kalam's Bharat Ratna award

India's first Education Minister and Bharat Ratna late Dr Abul Kalam Azad's death anniversary on February 22 is observed as National Education Day and don't think for the present government he is of much use unlike late Sardar Patel, Netaji, Sarvarkar and others. In 2017 the belongings of late Azad were handed over by descendents of his nephew Nooruin Ahmed who was then living in Kolkata and held the custody of treasure trove to Aligarh Muslim University. The list of items handed over included all mundane items including his Sherwani etc but Bharat Ratna awarded to him in 1992 is missing from the list. Nation wants to know where it has gone and why it is missing from the list.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Beware of foreign-funded NGOs



Apropos editorial "Global conspiracy to defame Modi government." The trend is unmissable by entities spewing venom against India; and the country's vibrant democracy, as if on a cue, to be the chain effect of George Soros' spell to continue destabilising, spreading disinformation, lies about true happenings and developmental agenda that India is being witnessed by all. The turn and relay task has now befallen the Church in Kohima in sowing seeds of hatred and mistrust among the Christian community, akin to Muslims, for ensuring fall of the present BJP Government, branding it communal and anti-minorities. It is now clear that the backbone of cunning and mischievous foreign-funded NGOs working against India is not fully broken yet.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Address looming water shortage



It is vicariously amusing to read a news item which reads as "the breweries and agencies which supply beer are gearing up for making the best out of the situation and meet the likely high demand" following the projections of warmer than normal temperatures due to a declining La Niña in the ensuing summer season. The social welfare measures, for example such as action plan to meet the drinking water scarcity in both and urban areas, as a result of the potentially scorching heat prevalent summer days, needs to be given top priority. First things first and not secondary things first, in the interests of the welfare of the common man.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Shiv Sena's bow in BJP hands



That Election Commission of India officiating and allotting the election symbol ' Bow and Arrow' to the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is interesting. It has come to that decision having based on numerical majority the Shinde group does have in case of legislators. The ball is now in Supreme Court as the other faction takes it as biased. That Shinde thanking BJP for lending rock-like support to his faction says that the bow is in BJP's hands, whereas the arrow is Shinde faction itself.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Reduce academic exams duration



It is tedious and boring to students to write examinations for three hours continuously. The same effect is on invigilators who have to stand, walk along the aisles in every row in the examination hall. As a longtime academician, I suggest that the governments concerned shorten the timing to only two hours covering the syllabus to the extent possible to answer only five choice questions out of ten in brief - say two hundred words touching valid points. This is comfortable to students and invigilators as well. Exam results also can be announced as per reduced schedule.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Media-shy PM should turn media-savvy



Of late we have been seeing Modi being attacked on Adani issue and the media gives an impression by jumping to conclusion that they are bosom friends and inseparable Siamese twins. What if Modi proves otherwise at an appropriate time and Adani is dumped mercilessly if he was really working against the interests of the country. To make people less suspicious, Modi should address media to allay any apprehensions before one concludes with the proverbial 'no smoke, no fire.' Modi might have inwardly kept a second line of defence in his party but he should be open enough to say that he is not indispensable and that he is at service on the behest of people whom he desires to serve. The quicker he does this the better it is and much before the election storm catches up. This, he should do on a large scale and for a change he should develop a constant rapport with media and be prepared to receive encomiums as well as brickbats.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad