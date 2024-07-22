MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd July 2024

A bitter case of fence eating crop

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Supreme Courtby advocates Prashant Bhushan and two others seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe each and every corruption and kickbacks revealed through electoral bonds. The case is listed for hearing on July 22. The petition submitted that some of the country’s main investigative agencies Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and Central Bureau of Investigation, etc., are becoming accessories to corruption. In fact, these agencies should act without fear or favour. The dictum that when fence is eating crop, who will protect the people and nation? This oft repeated adage seems to hold good forever.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A flood of official apathy in AP

This is the measure of gross neglect of successive governments since independence in taking steps to contain floods. Even in cities like Vijayawada, all roads are inundated by filthy water giving an impression that it is a city of canals wherein the people would be required to use boats for local transport instead of bikes, autos, cars, buses etc. in future. Over the decades political and official apathy towards the plight of submerging villages during monsoon led to the present state of affairs in the region. That 50+ villages are marooned and cut off means hundreds of thousands of people are shorn of basic amenities and essential services.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and constitutes an ‘international wrongful act’ and Israel must end its 57-year occupation ‘as rapidly as possible’ and make reparations to the Palestinians. Sadly, the Palestinians cannot celebrate this legal victory in the present context of Israel’s continuing war on them. If Israel refuses to act on the conclusions reached by the top UN court, countries of the world should review their relations with it and apply sanctions and boycott and isolate it, if it comes to that, for the sake of justice and peace.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

What’s brewing in UP BJP affairs?

The BJP is showing utmost diplomacy in dealing with Yogi Adityanath in the aftermath of Parliamentary poll loss. Ministers and office-bearers of state are being replaced. As it is the Deputy CM of UP is having severe rift with the CM. BJP is steering an unceremonious exit of Yogi, as he is held responsible for UP’s poor election result, where in fact there are other factors like the non-cooperation of state RSS unit that did not bring voters to the booth.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

Keep tabs on unrest in Bangladesh

India is watching the explosive situation over job quota in Bangladesh with concern. A stable and democratic Bangladesh is crucial for regional security and economic cooperation. Renewed political turmoil could disrupt cross-border trade and investment, and potentially lead to a surge in migration towards India. Furthermore, an escalation of violence could create space for extremist elements to gain ground in Bangladesh. This would be a worrying development for India, which has long battled extremism within its own borders. India It is likely that India will continue to monitor the situation closely and may nudge Bangladeshi leaders to seek a solution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.

Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Nipah outbreak in Kerala calls for alarm

Kerala has recently found itself confronting the deadly bat-borne Nipah virus for the fourth time in five years. After the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Malappuram, the state sounded an alert immediately after it detected its first case. But the infections spread, the state quarantined the affected areas and issued alerts to neighbouring districts and states to intensify surveillance. The state government also declared containment zones in villages in the district, restricting frequent movement, large public gatherings, and making wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory in public spaces. A high-level meeting with the health delegates is conducted and SOP were issued to mitigate the extreme risk to life.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur