MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd June 2021

Abrogation of Art 370 accrued no visible benefits

The Modi governmentended the statehood and autonomous status to Jammu & Kashmir by dividing it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Ladhak, and revoking Article 370. Since 5 August, 2019, the day parliament attached administration of J&K to the Centre, people of the area have been undergoing great troubles. It is because almost all the political heads including former CMs have been under house arrest and internet service has been shut down. In fact there has been absolutely no political activity which is bedrock of democracy.

The Modi government in a hurry to implement RSS ideology revoked Article 370. But it said it did it to control terrorism, promote rapid development and finish separatist tendencies. But in reality none of them came true. Instead, this action promoted encounters in new areas. Now, the Modi government has decided to invite all political parties to a meeting on 24 June with a view to beginning a political dialogue as it is being pressured on account of border aggression by China, changes to be occurred in Afghanistan, failure to control coronavirus and clear warning like statement from US President Joe Biden for early solution to the issue. Under this backdrop, the Centre has convened the meeting even without disclosing agenda. So, political parties in the area especially regional parties must participate in it whether it is for restoration of statehood or delimiting constituencies. On the other hand the regional parties can demand the agenda for the next meeting in the interests of people of the area.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Political motive behind lifting of Covid curbs



KCR seems to have taken the decision on lifting lockdown curbs with the sole aim to stem the rot in his government and party. TRS and government are being used as exclusive properties of KCR and his family with no minister or leader getting any chance to express any opinion. By deciding to reopen educational institutions, he has dumped the responsibility of Covid protocol on the institutions without even assessing their capability to handle the situation. If any untoward incident happens, KCR can wash his hands of.

The school administrators, teachers and parents will have to draw up specific SOPs to be implemented and ensure a smooth transition from online to physical functioning. The set of guidelines so framed by these groups should specify the duties and responsibilities of all the cohesive units. Everyone will have to function/perform with dedication and care to ensure that the children are able to pursue their studies and regain their confidence without any mishap or malfunction.

Let us not depend on our politicians whose aim is to stay in power so as to command power and amass wealth.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Safety of students should be top priority

The editorial "Govt should rethink on reopening of schools" (June 21) giving mild warning in the guise of advise is very timely. As rightly said online teaching is not a replacement to listening in class room physically. Somehow studies are going online and examinations too. Are teachers not aware that taking two vaccine shots do not shield them from virus attack? Children are more prone to atmospheric ailments. They are being transported in crowded autos and other vehicles. Hostels are also crowded. Parents should also give a thought in such critical moment - so also education institutions. Education is a must but safety is first.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Govt must pay ex gratia to kin of Covid victims



The central government's 'discovery' that the Covid-19 pandemic is not a 'one-time disaster' and it is unlike a natural disaster like an earthquake or a flood appears to be an excuse to abdicate its responsibility to give ex gratia to families of Covid-19 victims. It should not be so used. Its thesis that limiting relief to monetary pay-off is a 'narrow and pedantic approach' is rendered spurious by the simple fact that money matters; it is needed to alleviate suffering and survive. The contention that there is no precedent of giving ex gratia payments for a disease or a disaster spread over a long period of time does not hold good as everything in life is not done on the basis of precedent.

Now set a precedent by doing this humanitarian gesture for the future. True, there is no certainty of an end to the pandemic. But the government cannot cite it as a reason for refusing to consider granting ex gratia compensation. The government bases its reasoning against ex gratia to the families that are suddenly left in dire straits without earners because of Covid-19 on the premise that this pandemic disease is not different from other diseases of which too people die is specious. Just by saying that it has earmarked lakhs of rupees for augmenting health services, oxygen production and supply, providing succor to migrant workers and economic stimulus packages, the government cannot shy away from giving a helping hand to families that have lost their breadwinners to Covid-19. Such families cannot be forsaken and left to fend for themselves.

If the government is not there to help them to pick up the pieces, who else will be there? The government holds that distribution of ex gratia payments will dry up precious financial resources. At the same time, it has no qualms about spending a whopping Rs 20,000 crore on the Central Vista, a vanity project while Rs 4 lakh for each of 4 lakh families bereaved due to Covid-19 comes to Rs 16,000 crore. By getting its priorities right, the government can secure fiscal affordability for ex gratia payments without overstretching itself.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu