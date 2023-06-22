MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd June 2023

Who bothers Manipur

Prime minister’s treatment is totally condemnable and piteous to the core that the senior leaders from Manipur treated with apathy and he left for enjoying a US state dinner without giving an audience to them waiting to meet him since June. Central government gets alarmed when a temple is vandalised in Australia or Canada. Ironically government turning a blind eye to the vandalisation of over 600 temples and churches in Manipur shows the hypocrisy and double standard of Modi government. Even the apex court indicate that the law and order situation is serious. State and Central government miserably failed to stem violence and restore normalcy. The message Modi government want to deliver to bloody and burning Manipur is that nobody bothers Manipur.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

It is very shocking and concerning news that the state Manipur is facing day by day violence and the people, losing their loved ones. It is very surprising for us to observe the actions and steps taken by the central government or Union Minister of India. They are totally silent as they have no words to say, no eyes to see or no ears to hear. I request with the deepest gratitude to take action and stop the violence happening in Manipur so that the public could breath calmly.

Md Ashfaque Alam, Mumbra, Thane

It is a matter of national shame that Manipur continues to burn even after the armed forces have stepped in. What we have witnessed in Manipur in the last 30 days has been unprecedented violence and large-scale displacement. It is deplorable that the State government has failed in its duty to protect the people. The government must take up all relief, rehabilitation and confidence-building measures at once and push hard to restore peace. There ought to have been serious attempts to facilitate dialogue and discussion. There needs to be reason and debate in a civilised manner.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Beti bachao Beti padhao a farce

Six police personnel have been booked for torturing and sexually abusing two women suspects in a theft case while they were in custody in Andhra Pradesh. Sexual harassment and killing women brutally are under the sun in India. Police and political leaders all are involved in such cases but still affirm that India is a peaceful place, India is save for women. Police are not registering cases as they will face problems if political leaders like Brij Bhushan Singh are arrested. All are deceiving public by “Beti bachao Beti padhao’ slogan.

Taukir Rahmani, Mumbai

Hate speeches are the order of the day

It is unexpected of a man of good nature, founder President of Janasena Party Pavan Kalyan seems to have lost control and went very emotional and weary in his odious address at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Decades old refined speeches in political campaigns have been replaced with offal vocabulary. He earnestly begs to give him one chance as Chief Minister in 2024 as Jaganmohan Reddy entreated in 2019. Chandrababu Naidu is also an aspirant for CM.post. BJP so far did not lay any road map for aligning with JSP. No enviable conclusion till date is arrived at between TDP and JSP for joint action. BJP is still maintaining envious relation with TDP as it seems. All these issues are puzzling, perplexing and also enigmatic. The outlook of current political scenario clearly leaves an indelible and undeniable doubt that all parties will jointly hand over the reins to YSRCP again in silver platter unless mighty knights opposing YSRCP integrate and unite together.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad