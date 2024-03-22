MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd March 2024

Curb the freebies dole out by parties

The freebie culture is not a new phenomenon in Indian politics. The Congress party started it all and the opposition parties followed suit. Tamil Nadu, perhaps, took the lead and stood # 1 in offering a plethora (if not bizarre) of freebies to the people (read electorate). India is not alone in this regard. Several countries including the USA are in the habit of offering freebies to the people as part of vote bank politics. To be frank, this freebie thing eats into the vitals of the country’s economy and should be discouraged without an exception. Freebies impede developmental activities very badly. We have seen Venezuela suffering an unprecedented economic crisis only because of the freebies at the expense of the exchequer.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Take recourse to desalination sparingly

Desalination plants are the solution to the water crisis spreading across the world. But take caution to operate it only in summer or only during times of water crisis. Because, desalination process puts back the salt left out in the evaporator - boiler - back into the sea. This settles down on the sea bed as a layer causing eco-imbalance. Example: Middle East nations which solely survive on the desalination process for water have caused enormous eco-imbalance. UNO must make a law on seasonal operation of desalination plants.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

It is said that in a war does only weapon seller win in the end? 22 March is observed as the World Water Day with theme of “water for peace”. Water can create peace or war. It is said more wars will be fought over water now than oil before? Let us dissolve our differences and resolve our issues on water amicably before it reaches a boiling point.

TS Karthik, Chennai

Widening inequality under Modi regime

According to a study published by the World Inequality Lab, India is now more unequal than it was under British colonial rule. The rise of top-end inequality is no tribute to the Narendra Modi government and its policies. The rich have a disproportionately high percentage of wealth and income. Richest 1% of Indians now own 13% more wealth than the bottom half and earn 22.6 % of the national income compared to 15% earned by the bottom 50% of the population. It is a very stark and staggering divide for anyone to ignore. The Modi government has promised to usher in acche din, but, in actual fact, it has ushered in a ‘billionaire raj’. It, however, makes up for its aiding the affluent in their monumental self-enrichment by paying the poor and very low income groups lip service!

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The recent report released by a foreign economic survey on the present Indian economy must be an eye-opener to the Indian authorities. It cites the wide gap of inequality existent presently between haves and have-nots in India. It is appalling as evident from ground realties. In fact, economists’ jargon that India’s economic growth surpasses that of western countries is ridiculous. While the role of corporates in providing employment to vast people and in creating vast national assets is laudable, it is essential that they should hike their share further by generating more resources for public investments. Then only, PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharath’ can be accomplished earnestly.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Electoral bonds have turned a big scam

The electoral battles of political parties are between unequals. The ruling party is in a clear advantage as it received huge political donations. It is now in public domain that the companies like Hetero Pharma, Jindal Steel, to name a few, gave donations in crores and were all undergoing raids by ED, I-T or other central agencies. The electoral bonds issue has turned out to be a big scam damaging the tenets of democracy.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Thrilling rides by trains

This has reference to Talking of Many Things by Dr Mohan Kanda who talks of thrilling rides on trains (THI March 21). Most travellers prefer only trains by reserving window seats in non-AC coaches to enjoy the journey. Travelling in AC is felt as if we are sitting in closed rooms in our houses. Passing through lengthy tunnels is another pleasure as the compartments smear total darkness during day time. Travelling in AC class, one must miss the nature’s beauty and lovely, elegant and gorgeous environment situated around the route as the trains passing through trees, rivers, bridges, forests and of course tunnels, etc., besides making purchases through the windows. The sceneries are more enticing during deep curves wherein one can observe from engine to last bogie from the window.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad