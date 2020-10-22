MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd october 2020

Treat stammering normally

International Stammering Awareness Day (ISAD) is celebrated on October 22 worldwide. The day is designated to bring up public awareness of the issues faced by millions of people – one percent of the world's population – who stammer. In India too, millions of people are confronting the challenge of stammering. It creates trouble for education, interpersonal relationships, social activities, and finding employment. Our society recognizes that every individual must speak fluently.

Stammerers are isolated and many times judged incapable of jobs and marriage. Community is giving advice to people who stammer likewise speak slowly, breath repeatedly, and to develop self-confidence. This kind of advice does not assist them and makes their life more complicated. The need of the hour is that people should accept stammering as human diversity and accept it extensively. If you face any people who stammer, listen to him patiently, give time to speak, and do not make any assumptions about it on the basis of stammering.

Exclusively equal opportunities and full participation may empower people who stammer in society. At the same time, the people who stammer should frankly accept stammering and talk to more people and remove the fear of stammering.

Amit Singh Kushwaha, Satna

Rogues and tax payers' money



Massive write-offs of bank loans and infusing capital (tax-payer's money ) into stressed banks by the central government has become a regular feature in the banking industry year by year. The very fact that an amount of around 7 lakh crore of rupees was written off until September 2019 by the PSBs speaks volumes of the status of bank recoveries each year. The measures taken by the government in recovering bad loans from the fugitives which are tremendously bulky loans are not at all sufficient and the govt should aim at catching the' big fishes ' by adopting all stringent measures including passing amendments in the existing Right to Privacy Act so that the top most defaulters names can be disclosed in all media which will certainly become a public matter forcing wilful defaulters to repay their loans at least in the near future. After all, why should anyone allow huge amounts of honest money of crores of people to be misused by few ' rogue borrowers '? It seems it is not far off in the future when the government may also have to include ' bank loans write-offs ' amounts while presenting the general budget in the parliament every year.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

We have to protect ourselves



It is understandable from the views expressed by the PM that the nation had passed several stages in the fight against Corona in order to reach the present stage wherein the number of active cases have substantially come down with the recovery rate having remarkably shot up., thus indicating a greater improvement in our fight against the disease.

Thus on a worldwide basis, our relentless efforts towards tackling the spread of Covid have been appreciable with 83 deaths per million as compared to 600 deaths per million in other countries besides over 90 lakh beds having been made ready for patients and 2000 labs kept open for conducting Covid tests across the nation.

The advisory and warning issued by the Prime Minister on the live TV channels which gave a greater impetus towards observing health protocol should be unfailingly and diligently honoured by all during the present times when the virus is still considered to be persisting in the nation despite a greater happening on the Covid front.

BH Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

'Covid fatigue' is dangerous



This refers to a retail showroom in Chennai which has taken the advantage of the prospective festive season to lure customers without adherence to the Covid norms laid by the State. We all know that human is an active vector for the Covid spread. But people have been troubled with a new syndrome called 'Covid fatigue' which is a new word that has seen much light in Chennai depicting the urge of the people disregarding norms and public's safety just for the sake of God.

Presently, the states are facing an irreparable concern of the community-stage spread of the virus. The PM too has pinpointed the extreme need of being cautious in his latest video as they have been new cases being reported on a daily basis. 'Stay safe' has to be the motto of our lives because of this pandemic and it is our responsibility to be safe and make the country safe by following the timely guidelines and compromise with the festivals so as not to get the lives of innocent people at stake

Madhulika N, Hyderabad