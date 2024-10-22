MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd October 2024

Tackling plastic pollution

This refers to a recent study published in the journal, Nature, stating that India generates the highest plastic pollution in the world. Tackling plastic pollution requires a multifaceted approach. Here are some key strategies. Change in people’s attitudes can significantly reduce plastic use and increase recycling, the best way to control pollution. Encourage or compel consumers to switch to reusable alternatives by adopting the habit of our elders who carried cloth bags for shopping. Develop and promote the use of biodegradable and compostable plastics. Completely ban production of single use plastics, the most polluting material. Strictly implement the existing laws that prevent plastic pollution. What is required is action on the ground, not studies and debates.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Ensure safety of healthcare workers

The headline regarding healthcare workers feeling unsafe in their workplace is deeply concerning. Healthcare professionals are the backbone of our medical system, and the fact that so many feel unsafe in their work environment reflects a crisis in our healthcare infrastructure. These issues not only endanger healthcare workers but also compromise patient care. Addressing these concerns should be a top priority for healthcare institutions and policymakers. If we neglect their safety, we risk the stability of the entire healthcare system and the well-being of patients.

Aditi Nair, Hyderabad

A bitter lesson for Team India

The one blunder that has costed us the match against New Zealand in the first test when we decided to bat first after winning the toss. Most surprisingly, neither Rohit Sharma nor coach Gautam Gambhir could assess the behaviour of the pitch and New Zealanders annexed victory by 8 wickets. We have lost to them after 36 years and basically it was a rare defeat of India on home soil. The match was in the pocket of Kiwis within two hours when we got out for an unexpected low score of 46. The match could have been fought in a better way if we had scored roughly 600 runs in the second innings. All credit goes to Rourke, Henry and Ravindra for earning a rare victory against India on Indian soil. Nevertheless, the Indians must have learned a lesson from the outcome.

M R Jayanthy, Coimbatore

Suspend permits to cement factory

Ambuja Cement factory will be constructed in the surrounding areas of Kommaigudem in Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri district. Don’t build a cement factory in our area, keeping in mind the conservation of agricultural land, air pollution and human-related issues. Ambuja Cement should withdraw this idea. Similarly, the Telangana government should withhold full permissions for its construction. Positive decisions should be taken keeping in mind the public opinion poll and the future.

Talari Ganesh, Vellanki, Nalgonda

Hoax bomb calls cause grave concern

It looks as if an international conspiracy at work as airlines in the country are being bombarded with bomb threats which has become a daily phenomenon for the airlines companies. The time has come to take up the challenge more seriously that warrants passing of new laws against such hoax callers with stringent punishment. The angle of conspiracy by the opposition parties must also be looked into. Let us hope the truth will unravel soon, before the airlines endure avoidable losses, along with nuisance to the travelling public to various destinations.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

Frequent bomb threats on air routes across India is definitely a matter of grave concern. If the threat is known, when flights are mid-air, the crew will find it extremely difficult to take on-the-spot decisions, whether to take the flight back or request for emergency landing in the nearest airport if available. The safety protocols to be taken after landing is another complex procedure. This cannot go on a day today basis.

N R Balaji, Hyderabad

***

The recent surge in hoax bomb threats to several Indian aircrafts has caused significant disruptions and hardships for passengers (Hans India Dt 21-10-24) and exposed significant gaps between cybersecurity and intelligence. To address these concerns, the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry must take proactive measures to enhance passenger safety and prevent future disruptions. A thorough investigation is necessary to identify conspiracy and motive behind these bomb threats.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad