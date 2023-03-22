MyVoice: Views of our readers 22st March 2023

Govt negligence claims life

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) employee was electrocuted while on a morning walk at the GHMC park and it shows the callous attitude of the Telangana government. The dead person was a regular walker at the GHMC park, and he arrived early and started walking on the track, oblivious to the high-tension wire. A young man was electrocuted to death as a result of the inaction of the authorities. It was also noted that children were playing close to the transformer, posing a grave threat to their lives. The state government should own the responsibility for this mishap and not blame the centre for this happening as well.

Gundoor Ramani, Hyderabad





A nutrient addition in AP schools

It seems the school education in particular and education in general is witnessing revolutionary changes in AP. As such the government has been spending crores rupees on education under various programmes like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, Gorumudda etc. One must thank the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as it has been enriching the MDM (mid-day meal) scheme from the beginning. It has added ground nut chikki, sweet pongal vegetable palav etc. Now it is spending Rs 1,700 crore on MDM as against only Rs 600 crore in the previous government. It has now decided to add Ragi malt or finger millet gruel to help children overcome the iron and calcium deficiency at a cost of Rs 93 crore. It is very heartening as the Sri Satya Sai Trust has come forward to contribute jaggery and ragi flour for three years free of cost.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP





Brazen attacks by Khalistan

It is highly condemnable that Khalistan supporters have attacked the missions in London, San Francisco and insulted the National flag. (Pro-Khalistanis insult Indian flags at UK, US - THI, 21March). What is more worrying is the failure of our own intelligence agencies in alerting the Indian missions abroad, soon after the "Operation Amritpal Singh" in Punjab, which ended up in nabbing small rats only. Further, we already had this harrowing experience of Australia, where Hindu temples were vandalised by the same K- forces in the recent past. Hope the central government will wake up and take firm steps to beef up security at all missions, temples, assets of India abroad and punish those traitors as per law.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad





Digital payment ecosystem grows strong

V Ramu Sarma's article on Digital Payment Innovation in India describes in detail about India's digital payment ecosystem which revolutionised the way we make payments today. Without moving from your chair, you can make payments right from the grocery shop to electricity bills, property taxes, mobile and internet bills to food delivery agents to Amazon and Flipkart. It not only saves time but also makes life easier. Imagine how difficult it would have been standing in queues to make payments. Ramu Sarma should have given some tips to keep in mind while making digital payments.

S M Hussain, Kadapa





A wise move to dispose of enemy properties

This refers to news that the Union Home Ministry has initiated the process for eviction and sale of enemy properties, the immovable assets left behind by the people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China that is valued at a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore, comprising 12,611 establishments. This is a practical move by the Centre in disposing of the properties that are known by the name 'enemy properties' to be a vestigial reality of partition of those individuals who had nothing to do with India despite 70-odd years since India became free. These properties ensconced in India were an irritant as the government had no say on them so far; that amounted to establishing a dual right for those on such properties, while choosing their favourite ones to retain and enjoy these properties.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru





Guvs must give up partisan attitude

Since the bone of contention between the Governor and the TS Chief Minister is over not getting nod from tje Governor even seven months after the passage of bills in the state assembly, the Supreme Court wisely directed the Centre to respond to TS plea within a week. The government stand that it was left with no option but to move the SC due to the partisan approach adopted by the Governors cannot be faulted. But a bigger question arises whether we need the institution of Governor at all. It is high time such people are appointed as Governors as would enhance the stature of the gubernatorial post and not turn cronies of the party in power at the Centre.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad