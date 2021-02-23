MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2021

Has KCR erred in his selection?

By nominating former PM's daughter Vani Devi as the MLC candidate, the TRS wants to encash the good image of P. V. Narasimha Rao, as son of Telangana, to win in the MLC elections after its successive losses in Dubbak and greater Hyderabad polls , notwithstanding the fact that PV always advocated united Andhra Pradesh (TRS fields Surabhi Vani for MBNR-RR- Hyd, February 22). One wonders why KCR is still banking on "region" sentiment , when the state under his governance is heading towards "bangaru Telangana" as claimed by him repeatedly?.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Victim of defection



The Congress party has lost its only ruling state in South India, Puducherry with resignation of the chief minister, Narayanasami after losing Congress led government the confidence vote there. Though the losing of power for the grand old party in that tiny UT is mainly due to relentless efforts of its rival BJP, the helplessness of its high command to come to rescue in time is also quite evident. If six legislators from ruling dispensation have resigned or switched loyalties in a row leaving the party in minority, it shows how the brazen defections have become order of the day in our democratic country.

The sad part is that however small state it is, it has to toe the line of the political face offs between rival National parties, leaving the local development to the winds. The lieutenant governor there had left no stone unturned for four years to intervene in daily administration of the people's elected government. While the next elections are around the corner in Puducherry, the BJP has cleared its way in getting rid of Congress government. The grand old party has its task cut for getting people's sympathy and votes as well.

D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

International Mother Language Day

International Mother language day looks like an oxymoron to me. Mother tongue is specific to a particular region and how can it be international? Yes, Mother tongue is vital and unfortunately its losing its place in the very Motherland. Nothing will come out of meetings and seminars until parents take interest and inculcate the habit of speaking in mother tongue at home.

On the contrary, parents are taking all the delight when their kids speak English. In a way, English itself is becoming their mother tongue right from infancy. Our politicians speak volumes about the importance of mother tongue but send off their children only to English medium schools. It only shows our hypocrisy and over dramatization. In the olden days, the foreign trips were rare. So the politicians and social activists used to have International mother language celebrations in foreign lands and grab the opportunity to have a visit. Those days are gone and hence we see the importance of such things waning now.

Vinay Bhushan B, Hyderabad

Even today, some English medium schools insist their students to speak in English, and English only. Some schools go to the extent of punishing the students if they talk in their mother tongue. (Editorial Feb. 22) This trend should change. Nobody can undermine the importance of mother tongue in improving power of expression, creative ability, enhancing family bondage and even upgrading cultural ethos of the society. The parents and teachers should insist on the students to talk in the mother tongue. Government on its part, encourage schools promoting mother tongue. Experts in linguistic studies say, if we have command on our mother tongue, we can learn and improve any other language very easily, including English.

G V N Murthy, Hyderabad

Your editorial ' Ignoring mother tongue equals degrading culture' (THI, February 22) is valuably composed. The revered word mother tongue is prudently chosen as mother teaches first to new-born baby. With regard to Telugu, emphatic orations are delivered in Mahasabhalu for saving the dying language and conveniently ignored later. Mummy daddy culture must exit from our midst first. The value of mother tongue cannot be substituted by any other language.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Welcome 'Metro Man'!



The joining of the legend ' the metro man of India ' E Sreedharan in the BJP is definitely a shot in the arm for the party, giving it an extra energy .Especially when the party is looking forward to create some ripples in the forthcoming elections in Kerala using all tactics and strategies the entry of a person well admired by all for his exemplary character and meritorious service to the common man can create wonders in the political scenario of Kerala.

The metro man's opinion that he's not interested in governorship as such a post would not help to contribute to the state and it's citizens only goes to show that he's not one who wishes to just adorn such a 'constitutional' position with no powers at all but one who would like to be amidst the masses and lend a helping hand to the common man. .A genius like him is an asset to a party and with his help the organisation can definitely do great service for the betterment of the citizens and the society .

M Pradyu, Kannur