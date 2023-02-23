MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2023

Stray dogs continue to be a serious menace

I refer to the report, "Stray dogs maul boy to death" (THI, Feb 22). News is flowing in all the time from a host of Indian cities about deaths, bites and the ferocity of street dogs, but, the civic authorities of the respective cities wake up only when the incident catches the national attention and slip to complacency after a while. However, one of the main reasons for the rising stray dog population is poor management of waste. If one ventures out after sunset in the city, chances are you will spot a pack of dogs fighting over a bag of putrid garbage, spilling its contents on traffic-clogged and pothole infested roads, often scaring passersby. While cruelty to animals cannot be condoned, this does not translate into allowing dogs-free passage on the streets. Nevertheless, the authorities need to adopt multi- pronged approach to save lives from the stray dogs.

The reign of terror by stray dogs in 'gali and mohalla' of the city is indescribable. The ghastly incident of a four-year-old boy being mauled by stray dogs is reminiscent of wild dogs hunting down the prey in the wild. There is not a day that passes without some kind of encounter with stray dogs; while running to catch the bus, motorists being chased and suddenly coming in the way, causing serious accidents has become almost part of life in the twin cities. There is a need to cull these stray dogs, in a least painful way; about which the government is undecided.

Though the mortality rates due to stray dog bites have been steadily rising in the city, no perceptible action from authorities is forthcoming to tackle this menace. The inaction on the part of men moving in the municipal dog catcher vans but failing to round up stray dogs saw recently, a 4-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet. That children are the victims in most cases has caused an alarm and as well serious concern among people now. It is, therefore, imperative that a special cell be constituted on priority to implement the guidelines on stray dogs management on a war-footing in order to put an end to this menace before the temperature soars shooting up dog bites to a high.

Modi's government knows the tactics of how the average class people can be thrown into below average level. To cite an example, top cadre officials along with other staff in certain Central Public Sectors (Ex: Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd) are financially in a poor state as their pension under EPS-95 scheme is unmoved from around Rs 1,000 p.m. since 2002. By the Supreme Court judgment delivered on November 4, 2022, no minimum pension is declared straight away but referred to previous unrelated cases. State governments' old-age pension is higher than this.

It is quite disturbing that President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia its participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals. The New START treaty signed in Prague in 2010 caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them. Together, Russia and the United States hold around 90% of the world's nuclear warheads - enough to destroy the planet many times over. In a way, the West, mainly the US, forced Russia's hand. Their involvement in Ukraine war, after pushing Ukraine to test the limits of Russia, is pushing things far. The UN cannot remain a mute spectator. It should convene General Assembly immediately and call for and facilitate peace.

After a good show by the men's team, women's cricket clinched a semi-final spot in the Women's T-20 by defeating Ireland by D/L method to show their inherent talen. Harmanpreet Kaur's team won a spot reaching the last 4 stage despite being beaten by an English professional side. It was a must-win match for Team India and the rain came to our rescue to achieve a narrow win. Thus we came out with flying colours despite all odds. It is notable that the Junior Under 19 team won the coveted World Cup with a convincing way and now it is the turn of the seniors to accomplish the winning and upstage the juniors in the knockout stage of the championship.

