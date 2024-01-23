MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd January 2024

Rama braved odds, upheld Dharma

On the auspicious occasion of consecration ceremony of Lord Rama at Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that Srirama is not fire but light to save the people from evil thoughts and that He is the sole soul of India. Pran Pratishta of Baala Rama at Abhijit Lagnam is viewed by everyone by sitting before TV sets. The event went on in a grandeur way. Rama knows He is the body of Vishnu but He lived like a human being by undergoing many hurdles but never crossed the line of Dharma to demonstrate how human beings should behave by controlling their inner enemies.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The Prana prathista and Vigraha Pratista of Lord Sri Ram finally fulfilled the aspirations of Indians. BJP and RSS made a big impact today across the country in the name of Rama Prathista before the schedule of general elections. Certainly, they will have an edge over the Congress party. We could see a festive atmosphere all over India and it would make an impact on voters in particular to Northern India. Narendra Modi didn’t not give any scope to others and He projected himself very well among the people of India. Let’s see the impact of Ayodhya Rama Prathista in next General Elections.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The newly consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya was a joint undertaking of the Sangh Parivar and the Indian State. The consecration ceremony blurred the lines between the State and the Church and left the State’s neutrality vis-à-vis religions a thing of the past. It is evident that the State no longer keeps equal distance from all religions. By performing the ritual of Pran Pratishtha unapologetically, Modi has almost elevated Hinduism to the status of India’s state religion. The crisis of secularism will get exacerbated if Hindu revivalists make a bid to reclaim the mosques in Kashi and Mathura to build temples.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Use defence lands for road widening

In Hyderabad, many lands belonging to the defence department, which are fit for road widening, are lying vacant. Military dairy farmland in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, is the best example. It is known that this dairy farm is now not involved in any activity related to milk supply and production. Some of this land should be allocated for road widening. At present, this road is very narrow, and many shopping arenas are coming up in this region of the city. This dairy farm connects NH 44 with State Highway 1. From JBS to Shameerpet, and from Paradise to Kompally, the vehicular movement is very slow-paced.

Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, Hyderabad

Chess whizkid Pragg doing India proud

This refers to “Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Liren.” Monk-like Praggnanandhaa lost the World Cup final last year to legend Magnus Charlsen but by beating World Champion Ding Liren of China he has compensated for last year’s loss a bit. And in the process, he has surpassed legendary Vishwnathan Anand. Now he has become the top-rated Indian player in FIDE Live ratings. Pragg’s journey has just started and he will bring many more laurels for India and keep making us proud. He and his sister Vaishali will keep shining on the chess board and make us proud in future.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sharmila must study ground realities

Ref: Sharmila tears into YSRCP misrule: 22 Jan. AP government is burning midnight oil 24@7 to establish a welfare state with its innovative schemes, and revolutionary reforms in education, health, irrigation and administration sectors. Is it not a fact that lakhs of crores have been disbursed to the poor through DBT in a period of 4 years, including 2 years of COVID devastation? Is it not a fact that the YSRCP government has won accolades as a well-administered state in India? As per NITI Aayog data, AP stands third in poverty alleviation and lakhs of poor have been uplifted in AP during 2021-23. The parachuted leaders must know the ground reality in AP.

P H Hema Sagar, Secund erabad

Musi revival needs public cooperation

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy deliberated with global experts at London and in Dubai on developing the 56-km Musi Riverfront. A proposal discussed was to develop it on lines of Thames Riverfront in London. It is better to do some homework on Musi River, before involving global experts. Musi has become a drainage nallah with raw sewage water from all over the city discharged into it without treating; this is the first thing to be addressed. Second problem is to prevent people from throwing garbage and construction & demolition waste into it. The riverfronts in foreign countries are clean because of people’s cooperation and commitment; sadly, it is lacking among us, that is why our water bodies are filthy.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad