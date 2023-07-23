MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2023

EVER IGNITING OUR MINDS

On July 27, the death- anniversary of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, A glorious son of Mother India, the 11th President of India, the whole nation will pay glowing tributes to him, recalling proudly the saga of his noble, dedicated services to the country.

Though seven years have passed since Kalam left us, he is always enshrined in the hearts of all Indians as the great scientist, noble teacher, inspiring orator, profound visionary, patriotic leader, exemplary guide to the youth and the People's President.

Born in a poor family as a boat-owner's son of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu,Kalam, with his stealy determination, life-long dedication, robust optimism and ceaseless industry, blossomed into India's most distinguished space-scientist and missile man of global renown.

As a rocket- technocrat, he was deeply involved in the manufacture and launch of S.L.V.3, Rohini, Menaka, Aryabhatta and Bhaskara, fulfilling the needs of Indian space-technology. To realise the country's defence needs, as a missile technologist, Kalam strove hard to make the country self-sufficient and strong and under his efficient stewardship, the most powerful missiles like Agni, Prithvi, Nag, Akash and Trishul were devised, manufactured and launched quite successfully.

All his life, Kalam pursued great and sublime dreams relentlessly, optimistically and determinedly and realised them quite successfully. Whatever dreams and visions Kalam nurtured were not personal, but noble and sublime ones aiming at developing the nation scientifically and technologically.

Kalam was religious to the core of his heart with firm faith in the divine.But his was not the narrow-minded, orthodox religious outlook as he embraced all religions, assimilating the essence and true spirit of religion. He was engaged in a unique experiment of blending his religion and science when he voices "I had to test my belief in God and see if it could fit into the Matrix of scientific thinking." ("Wings of Fire”)

Quite aware of the potential, hopes and aspirations of Indian youth, Kalam through his interactions with thousands of schoolchildren, college and university youth, inspired them to make them strong-minded, self-confident, optimistic and industrious and nurture great dreams, pursue them optimistically and realize them with hard work.

Kalam is the author of books such as Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds, Indomitable Spirit, Learning how to Fly, Forge your Future, Turning Points etc.,

from which the youth can draw immense inspiration for the guidance of their life, to mould their character and develop their personality. Here, I wish to share with the readers, my most memorable experience about Kalam. In 2004, I received a letter of appreciation from Kalam for my poem ‘An Angel dreaming of glorious India’ (composed on Kalam) sent to him (Rashtrapati Bhavan). The letter bears not his fascimile, but the hand-written signature of Kalam. Later, I received two more letters of appreciation from him (Rashtrapati Bhavan) for my literary works sent to him. His prompt and positive responses testify to his humility and greatness.

– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Turning untrained people into health providers harmful

In India, there is an increasing specialised healthcare for those who can afford it. The gap between medical delivery for the rich and the poor is increasing. The Bhore Commission Report (1952), to reformat the medical and health systems, sought to fill the vacuum of trained doctors in rural areas. There was previously a licentiate system of medical practitioners (LMP) that provided valuable services to rural India. They underwent training in medical colleges and had an official degree to practise medicine, though in a limited manner.

Unfortunately, the committee rejected this system in its entirety. Its core recommendation became a properly trained ‘basic doctor’ as the best person who, given adequate ancillary staff, can impact health delivery. Some solid recommendations, however, remained utopian, as we are still struggling with the health parameters. The load is now on tertiary-level hospitals, which are not able to cope. The primary health centres, visualised as the backbone, crumpled to their present degenerate state.

Rural India stays detached from the main hospitals in most instances. Ironically, a majority of Indian doctors stay in urban areas, catering to an urban population that may form only 20% of the Indian population. With a weakened primary health care system and poor transport facilities, health delivery in the villages has gone into the hands of quacks. Barely educated, they are smart people in the villages who have exploited fluid medical systems to make money.

There has been a recent move to introduce a system that allows untrained people, outside of the medical college curriculum (like in the past), to become trained as ‘community health providers' who can practise preventive and primary medical care. This can be a dangerous and ill-conceived move to increase the doctor-patient ratio. A proper debate is essential to devising a method of training a group of ‘middle-level practitioners’ who would be useful and at the same time non-dangerous, addressing the biggest fear of concerned Indian doctors. It would be a far better idea to look for well-trained nurses to fill this need for primary health care. Their numbers are better than doctors, they are part of a structured curriculum, and they are an inherent part of the medical delivery system without any ambiguity. Health does not depend only on the availability of doctors, drugs, and equipment. It depends greatly on the provision of clean water, good roads, the elimination of garbage, closed drainage systems, improved food and educational opportunities, and sterling transport services. The very act of covering our drainage systems would eliminate many of our health problems. But successive governments across the country have not done too well on these counts. The reasons are mainly faulty planning at the political-bureaucratic level, even as doctors take the blame for many of the ills plaguing the medical delivery systems.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

A leader with noble ideals

The final tearful farewell given to Oommen Chandy during his last journey from Thiruvananthapuram, state capital to Puthuppally, his native place showed people’s love for him. Thousands thronged both sides of the road to have a last, yet lasting glimpse of their beloved leader. He mingled freely with the grassroots of the party and the people and drew his strength from them. He devoted most of his time to public service and kept no or little time for himself. He was one leader people could relate to.

A devout Christian and a regular church-goer, he put humanity above everything else and found his place in the hearts of people of all faiths. He demonstrated that political power was only a means to serve the people. He exemplified the essential goodness of human nature. He wore humility as an ornament. By the sheer power of his sincerity, he endeared himself to people. He identified himself with impoverished people. Admiration for him cut across political boundaries; it was universal.

When Oommen Chandy was the Chief Minister of Kerala, I was privileged to work as Under Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, a wing in the Revenue Department and the Water Resources Department at the Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram. I remember how he wrote the amount of money sanctioned by his own hand at the top of the petitions and affixed his signature. Then I got the sense that Oommen Chandy was a genuine person with genuine concern for others and he did what he could to alleviate suffering. Hundreds of Government Orders (GOs) were issued daily sanctioning funds for the relief of those in distress. As Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy showed empathy for other people’s situations and gave a helping hand.

The office of CM was accessible to ordinary people. It belonged to them. Oommen Chandy will be remembered as a noble leader (and a mass leader at that) with noble ideals who tried to do and did good deeds every day and always sported a beatific and disarming smile that reflected his inner self and you liked.

–G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Inordinate delay for Rythu Bandhu

After KCR took oath of office as the CM, Telangana which was originally a wealthy state plunged into a huge debt trap. The State government oblivious to such reality has been continuing to adopt offerings of schemes that are eating into the vitals of the economy. The Rythu Bandhu scheme has seldom

benefited the farmers as it has in fact advantaged the landlords to thrive. As per official statistics, only 50% of eligible people have received the benefit. The money transferred to bank accounts of farmers so far in the State ran into several thousands of crores. But it is unfortunate that in the current rainy/kharif season, the KCR government failed to keep up the assurance made to all farmers with regard to transfer of funds under the scheme resulting in cessation of funds transfer to the latter. Besides, the shortfall of rains in the current season has created more weariness in the TS.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

I.N.D.I.A bracing for a bitter battle with NDA

What is in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. What is worse, in the unfortunate instance of a debacle of this alliance in the coming polls, the phrase "India loses" gets currency, thereby getting negative mileage in the comity of nations. What is still more concerning is that it is a sign of extreme desperation that the alliance has to resort to an acronym imbibed with the spirit of nationalism just to beat its opposition wing on the latter's home turf.

It is also paradoxical to find that the acronym contains the word "Inclusive" which itself is highly elusive, what with its divergent constituents coming together with varied agendas of their own and with no single common target except to defeat its opposition, NDA. It is, nevertheless, true that BJP's moral high ground has considerably eroded over the years and it will have surely an uphill task pitted against the INDIA at the next hustings.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Whether this is clever or too clever by half, one thing is clear: in the bitterly contested run-up to 2024, the UPA’s cast of characters needs a more vibrant script rather than a mere tweak in title. The Bengaluru meet, for now, has drawn attention primarily to the challenges the Opposition faces, rather than those it is likely to pose for the BJP.

While a vindictive Centre using central agencies to target its political opponents violates due process in a constitutional democracy, the BJP has succeeded in portraying them as dynastic apart from corrupt.

The fact is that at the helm of many of these parties — be it the SP or RJD, DMK or Congress — is a family. To take on the BJP, therefore, these 26 parties must find a larger idea — and build a bigger whole. However, a weak Opposition, by any name, will remain a weak Opposition.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Unlike the last two elections, the name chosen by Opposition parties looks to be interesting; earlier it was UPA. After the successful Patna meet, they assembled at Bangalore with 26 major parties. The presence of Sonia Gandhi in the meeting added the boost and joining of AAP added an advantage to the unity. The maturity of Rahul Gandhi after Bharath Jodo Yatra also enhanced his image with the opposition parties and the people and now, they consider him as the leader. They wish to form an executive member with 11 members and wish to strengthen the unity and wish to give a tough fight to the present BJP/NDA governments.

–Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

The political groups have buried their hatchet under sheer compulsion like the CPM, TMC, and Congress, but divisions are already showing up as their own cadres are questioning the wisdom of their coming together when CM Mamta Banerjee showed no such consideration in the recently held Panchayat polls in WB, during which cadres of Congress and CPM were attacked, while TMC, too, suffered casualties. The Opposition chorus on Manipur has a point that sadly tells upon the ‘double engine’ government of the BJP both at the Centre as well as in the state. The violence and arson should have been curbed much earlier and the CM proved a miserable failure. The unfortunate aspect is, when the Opposition ran away from debate in the Parliament though a discussion on the issue was allowed – putting needless and preposterous demands as preconditions for such a debate is indicative of the motive and sincerity of this opportunistic political conglomerate.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

This refers to Hans front page news "11 political parties with 91 MPs remain on fence" (July 20) which are steering to reach a conclusion that is - to remain neutral only to be convivial and convergent with the party that will form the government at the centre.

That is the sole reason why these parties have probably avoided both NDA and I.N.D.I.A. This is also one of the segments in the political strategy, especially by regional ones. In respect of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is construed as one of the main wings of strength to BJP as evidenced in the past four years.

Jana Sena Party is very much desirous of coupling with TDP as also with BJP with an aim to vanquish YSRCP. In Telangana, surprisingly BRS is playing a frictionless role with BJP. Voters' verdict cannot be presumed until the actual polling play starts.

–Dr NSR Murthy,Secunderabad

Brutality, mayhem at their peak in Manipur

It is a shame on the part of whole India that after 75 years of having won the Independence, women were paraded naked and molested in Manipur and that our PM has just opened his mouth after a pretty long time. In fact, Manipur has been burning on an ethnic rift and the BJP run state as well as Central governments are complacent on the issue and minorities like Christians are targeted. It is deplorable to blame a sect as though they entered Manipur from Myanmar and hence another vociferous sect with say in the government as well demanding them to quit. Both the governments are mute spectators to the loss of innocent lives and properties. They should open their eyes wide and do justice to the victims.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

People have crossed the limits of cruelty, what one can see more than this? Are women not safe anymore in this country?Before, people did not want a girl child because they were afraid of taking responsibility, they thought that if she grows up, then her education, marriage would cost a lot. But now brutality against women is the reason that no one wants a girl child. Even after making so many laws, nothing has changed. Rape, molestation, murder etc. All these things are common in our country. And the strange thing is that the law don't do anything. The culprits are roaming freely. Just putting some in jail does not prove that our law is the best. Thanks to social media, due to which action is being taken on some cases, that too only after they go viral. Otherwise, such incidents happen every day and no one even gets to know about it. What is the point of being a leading country when such heinous, tragic incidents are happening inside our own country?

Navneet Singh Kushwah, Ujjain.

I am compelled to write this open letter to the President as our Prime Minister and his colleague have not shown the courage or magnanimity to speak about the beautiful state of Manipur in North East of India. From what we can gather, to consolidate the votes, two ethnic groups have been divided. It has been more than two months, the ethnic conflict has taken a different shape and what was more shocking is an incident which has made even the Prime Minister to hang his head in shame. Sadly he has realized it too late when a women’s honour was badly damaged and that broad day light in the presence of law enforcing authorities. Though, the state has been burning, no serious attempts were made by either Governor who represent you or the elected Chief Minister, I was hoping as the first citizen of the country coming from background which is under attack in this state you will come forward to make an appeal for peace or direct PM or his colleague responsible for Internal security to restore normalcy.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Entire nation was shocked and grieved at the brutal and inhuman act of stripping and parading of two Manipuri women and killing of two brothers, who tried to save them. Not only that, it is more shocking to know that the police have remained mute spectators to this. In our rich traditions and cultures, a respectable place has been reserved to the safety of women with a moral obligation, and our ethos firmly believe in the saying “Yatra Naaryastu Poojyate , tatradevataa ramante” (Godesses roam freely where women respect and worship). With this inhuman parade of innocent Kuki women, we have to bow our heads in shame and also have no moral right to claim India as a ‘Viswaguru’ (Global Mentor).

S J Ravi Prakash, Kurnool

***

BJP has managed to win Manipur, accusing the Congress of misrule. Manipur is in turmoil, with the basic human rights trampled. Why is the PM silent? He doesn't address the media nor is he willing to discuss with opposition in the Parliament. Honoring the tenets of democracy, the PM should take the Parliament into confidence, stop exploiting the fourth pillar of state. Seek everyone's support to handle the crisis.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

***

What was the government doing before the video went viral? Every life matters; stop lynching and save the tribals from further ruin. The women were gangraped in broad daylight and that too in front of several policemen and the brother and father of one of the rape survivors were killed by the mob. Violence in Manipur has been going on unabated for over three months with the state government is doing nothing to stop the atrocities from taking place. No breakthrough has been made to restore normalcy in the state yet. The Centre and the state can end the violence with force available at its disposal. But what prevents them halting the violence is a million-dollar question. The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the government that if the government does not act, then they will. The state must be kept under suspended animation to restore peace.

– Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai