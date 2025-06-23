MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd June 2025

A point of no return in West Asia

The Iran and Israel war has taken a dangerous turn with the US entering the war and straightaway destroying three nuclear facilities in Iran. This has pushed the war to a point of no return, especially for Tehran. In its desperation, Iran may contemplate blocking the strait of Hormuz as an effective measure to strangle vital fuel transports, apart from being engaged in a direct fight with Israel. The worsening situation in West Asia would cost the global economy dearly. Seemingly, India urging Iran for de-escalation may fall on deaf ears, given that America and Israel are responsible for the escalation.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao,Former MP, Vizianagaram

Trump has cheated his own people

Hours after Pakistan decided to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Prize for Peace, the White House dropped a “full payload of bombs” on three key nuclear sites in Iran. The irony could not have been starker. US involvement in the war is noticeably evident. By ‘substituting’ Israel with the US in the war against Iran, Trump has dishonoured his election pledge of staying away from unending overseas wars and thereby betrayed the American voters. As POTUS, Trump has the “luxury” of being able to launch bomb attacks on a sovereign nation and then triumphantly describe them as a “spectacular success” and get away with the naked aggression. The blitzkrieg with state-of-the-art bombs targeting the nuclear facilities was an act of “deception” in that it was carried out within two days of Trump’s announcement of a two-week window to try diplomacy. Trump’s claim that Iran’s nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated” by the bombs needs to be corroborated by an on-the-ground assessment of the extent of the damage. It is some consolation that there were no signs of radioactive contamination. Meanwhile, Tehran’s determination to develop its nuclear programme does not seem to have been dented by the US strikes. Its resoluteness to defend itself remains unshaken as evidenced by the retaliatory missile attacks - despite Trump’s warning of “use of far greater force” and “far worse tragedy”. How safe the world is during Trump’s presidency remains a worrisome question.

G David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

Flashpoint in West Asia

Although America has devastated Iran’s nuclear installations, and thereby posing grave risk to Israel, Tehran apparently has not learnt any lessons as it belligerently continues to launch counter missile attacks. It is blocking Hormuz straits, which is the world’s largest place for transporting crude oil. This step will result in a major shock to the global economy, vis-à-vis oil supply. The repercussions would be felt everywhere.

B. Veerakumaran Thampi.Thiruvananthapuram

Act of bravery or cowardness?

The USA has ultimately done what it has been saying, all along. Despite being the most powerful nation, both militarily and economically, Washington seems to be afraid of Iran. In fact, the US has failed to pressurise Israel. Today the fear of World War III haunts everyone, particularly after America’s latest show of aggression. Will India react in a proper way and protest the onslaughts by Israel and the US, remains to be seen.

Kant S Deodhar,Hyderabad

On the brink of World War III

The world is on the edge of World War III if one goes by the US strikes against three nuclear enrichment sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In effect, Washington entered Israel’s war with Iran in the early hours of Sunday. US President Donald Trump has termed it a “historic moment” for the US, Israel and the world, even as he blabbers about it being the “time for peace”. All US planes outside of Iran air space have returned. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site. A top official has asserted that several 30,000-pound bunker bombs were dropped on the underground nuclear facility in Fordow and that initial damage assessments indicated that the facility had been “taken off the table”. The three attacks come a few days after Israel launched its operation in Iran, carrying out a series of strikes on nuclear facilities, key military personnel and nuclear scientists. With Iran talking of ‘death to Israel’ and ‘death to the US’, World War III appears imminent. The entire world, including India, must be prepared for such a catastrophic eventuality.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai