MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd May 2022

Will states take cue from centre?

Apropos 'Big Fuel Relief: Petrol price cut by Rs.9.50 /L, diesel by Rs.7/L' (22 May). While listening to this good news, I remembered a comment by the judge in the film 'Mulkh': 'Hum ko jab bhi koi hum aur wo me bantne ki koshish kare ki hum achhe hai, wo bure hain .. to ghar jake calender dekh lejiaga ki election mein kitna time bachha hai!' (in essence, when someone talks we and they, it means election dates are round!). Though the news is indeed good for all and from the calendar, we can see elections are due in another six months. However, keeping in view fuel quite often business houses and traders increase the price, but rarely do they reduce them when fuel prices are cut. Will the state governments follow the suit?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

II

A reduction in central excise duty per litre of petrol by Rs 8 and Rs 6 for each litre of diesel will translate into retail prices on these fuels dropping by Rs 9.5 per litre and Rs 7 per litre respectively. Again, the price subsidy for LPG of Rs 200 per cylinder to beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme is a boon. So, the controlling of inflation is in the hands of the Finance Minister. If this is true, then inflation can be controlled periodically in the same way instead of making people struggle and pay through their nose. It is time to maintain prices of commodities in the best way possible.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

III

Apropos 'Huge relief to AAM Aadmi (The Hans India, May 22). The Government Of India has announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. With this, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 9.5, and diesel by Rs 7. Also, to tackle rising inflation, the RBI announced an out-of-turn rate hike earlier in May. Rising inflation, high unemployment and depreciating currencies have given birth to a vicious cycle that could very well dismantle the fragile recovery that economies were witnessing in a post-COVID world. To control food inflation, the government has banned the export of wheat from the country. Indonesia's decision to lift the export ban on palm oil exports is also likely to help the government's attempt to control the prices of essential commodities. If growth comes down as a result of reduced capital expenditure by the Centre, its decision to control inflation may not yield the desired results. Also, the possibility of stagflation in which economy is defined by high inflation, low growth and a high unemployment rate may worsen the economic scenario in the country.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

IV

Centre's move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and reduction of LPG price can give much relief to the common man. In the times of record high inflation, the centre has tried to ease the situation and help the economy recover. The tough times are far from over given the ongoing disruption of supply chain globally. The people-centric gesture is much appreciated especially when the crude oil prices are still high.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

CM KCR's immature thinking

It is quite surprising that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is showing his truant tantrums once again in avoiding meeting PM Narendra Modi, during his visit to Hyderabad. It appears that CM KCR is forgetting that he is more of an elected representative of the people of TN, rather than nursing personal grievance against the PM of India as an individual. Such immature and irresponsible behaviour on his part will do more damage to the state of Telangana, owing to disconnect that is being created as a result.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Netas must hold their tongue

At a conclave in London, Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP government much to the chagrin of Indian citizens. A few years ago, senior Congress leader Manishankar Ayyar also at a session in Pakistan sought the help of our envious country to throw out the Modi government. He was later expelled from the party. When N T Ramarao, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, visited the US. He was questioned by a journalist about the misrule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. NTR shot back, saying, "it is our internal matter and Indiraji was our honourable national leader." If only when our leaders learn how, when and where to talk on issues of importance!

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad